MeacoFan Sefte 10in Pedestal Air Circulator review: The best pedestal fan we’ve tested

Meaco’s 1056 and MeacoFAN 1056P spent so many years in our best fans guide that I almost considered them part of the furniture, only to be squeezed out of the lineup in periods where availability became an issue. In terms of energy efficiency, noise levels and performance, they were about as cutting edge as pedestal and desk fans get.

Yet even the best retire eventually, to be replaced by newer and hopefully better options. Enter the Meaco Sefte 10in Pedestal Air Circulator along with its stablemate, the Sefte 10in Table Air Circulator. These two new high-performance blowers promise to deliver more air at higher speeds with even less noise than their illustrious predecessors, and I’ve spent the last week trying them out.