Are pulse oximeters on fitness trackers reliable? The best wearables for measuring blood oxygen saturation

Pulse oximeters have received a lot of press in years due to their relationship to Covid-19. These simple devices are available on the high street for relatively low prices and are also included in many fitness wearables, and allow you to measure the oxygen levels in your blood in a non-invasive manner. These devices made the headlines throughout the pandemic, as a quick and easy test such as this was postulated as being helpful in the early detection and monitoring of Covid-19, however there is a lack of consensus on the devices’ efficacy and best usage practices. For the most reliable guidance on at-home oximetry in relation to COVID-19, keep up to date with the latest NHS advice.

In the meantime, to learn what pulse oximeters do, what their shortcomings are, and how to interpret the data they record, read on. After this, you will find a selection of pulse oximeters that you can buy today.

How to choose the best pulse oximeter for you

What is a pulse oximeter?

A pulse oximeter – sometimes referred to as an SpO2 sensor – is a sensor that uses light to measure your pulse and “sats”, or how saturated with oxygen your blood is. Once the preserve of medical settings, they are increasingly found in fitness trackers and even smartphones, letting you check your sats quickly and easily, wherever you might be.

Blood oxygen saturation is given as a percentage, with readings above 95% considered to be normal and healthy. Low blood sats can be associated with a number of medical conditions including anaemia, sleep apnoea, COPD and pneumonia.

How reliable are they?

Calibrated pulse oximeters offer a cheap, non-invasive method of assessing a patient’s blood oxygen saturation but come with a number of caveats. To name a few pitfalls, cold fingers, low blood pressure and ambient light can all result in inaccurate readings.

Because they’re susceptible to giving unreliable results, it’s best to look out for trends in your blood sats rather than fixating on individual readings, Michael S. Lipnick, M.D., assistant professor of anaesthesia and critical care at the University of California, San Francisco tells ConsumerReports.org. In other words, if you notice unusually low readings compared to your baseline, then it’s worth taking note.