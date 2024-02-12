Fitbit Charge 6 review: More Google for less money

Fitbit Charge 6 review: Performance and battery life

As a basic fitness tracker, Fitbit has pretty much nailed the formula over the years. It will diligently track steps, give occasional move reminders and create a sense of competition via the app. All that works as well as ever.

However, with even the most cheap and basic fitness trackers offering these to varying degrees, the Charge 6 has to compete at the higher end – and here its performance is a mixed bag.

First of all, the altimeter hasn’t returned, after being removed in the previous generation of device, and means that stairs climbed aren’t counted.

Second, though GPS is built in, by default the Charge 6 runs off a hybrid “Dynamic” model where it uses both the device itself and your smartphone to get the best of both worlds.

You can force it to run exclusively from the Charge 6, but this meant it took a long time to lock on to a signal and delivered some eyebrow-raising tracking. Observe the difference between these two GPS reports, for example:

The one on the left is the Garmin Forerunner 245. The one on the right is the Fitbit Charge 6 running purely off its own GPS. Neither is perfect (not surprisingly, I was running along the pavement; not weaving through gardens), but the Fitbit is all over the place.

In all, this resulted in only a 60-metre difference in the total over 4.2km, but it’s something to bear in mind – especially as others have seen significantly worse results.

I should say that in “Dynamic” mode – where the Charge 6 uses its own GPS and that of your phone – my results were spot on over multiple 5km parkruns; but this likely means you’ll be relying on the quality (or not) of your phone’s GPS, which isn’t ideal. Indeed, if your phone has great GPS, you may as well get the GPS-free Fitbit Inspire 3.

On the plus side, Google promised improved heart-rate tracking with the same algorithms used in the Pixel Watch, and this seems to have been delivered. I compared the Fitbit Charge 6’s heart rate sensor to a chest strap connected to the Forerunner 245, finding very little difference – just 2bpm apart on the average, with dips and very similar figures throughout.