This Fitbit Inspire 3 deal for Black Friday is FANTASTIC
The award-winning Fitbit Inspire 3 has had a healthy price reduction as part of Amazon’s Black Friday bonanza
This Black Friday, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is on offer at Amazon for just £69, a significant reduction from its usual price of £77. This fitness tracker, awarded four out of five stars and a Recommended award in our original review, is recognised for its excellent features and functionality.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 stands out with its sharp, colour screen and comfortable wearability. It’s designed to be unobtrusive, functioning more as a traditional fitness tracker than the more complex smartwatches in Fitbit’s lineup. This simplicity is part of its appeal, offering a user experience focused on fitness tracking without the distractions of a full-fledged smartwatch.
Priced at £85 before the discount, the Inspire 3 is at the higher end of the market for fitness trackers, especially compared to its predecessor, the Fitbit Inspire 2. However, its design will be familiar to those who have used previous Fitbit models or other fitness trackers, maintaining a classic and user-friendly form.
In terms of performance, the Inspire 3 is a well-thought-out product, reflecting Fitbit’s extensive experience in the field. While it doesn’t offer an overwhelming array of features, those it does provide are expertly implemented. This focus on quality over quantity ensures that the Inspire 3 delivers on its core promise as a fitness tracker.
The overall verdict on the Fitbit Inspire 3 is positive, with its stylish design, strong accompanying app, and tools that effectively encourage physical activity. Despite some competition in the market offering similar features at lower prices, and certain features being limited to Fitbit Premium, the Inspire 3 stands out for its quality and ease of use. These factors make it a favourite among the 2022 Fitbit lineup, especially for those within the Fitbit ecosystem looking for a reliable and efficient fitness tracker.
This Black Friday deal on Amazon, reducing the price of the Fitbit Inspire 3 to £69, presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a high-quality fitness tracker at a more affordable price point. The Inspire 3’s blend of functionality, design, and Fitbit’s renowned app ecosystem makes it an appealing choice for fitness enthusiasts.