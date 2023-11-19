This Fitbit Inspire 3 deal for Black Friday is FANTASTIC

Priced at £85 before the discount, the Inspire 3 is at the higher end of the market for fitness trackers, especially compared to its predecessor, the Fitbit Inspire 2. However, its design will be familiar to those who have used previous Fitbit models or other fitness trackers, maintaining a classic and user-friendly form​​​​.

In terms of performance, the Inspire 3 is a well-thought-out product, reflecting Fitbit’s extensive experience in the field. While it doesn’t offer an overwhelming array of features, those it does provide are expertly implemented. This focus on quality over quantity ensures that the Inspire 3 delivers on its core promise as a fitness tracker​​.

The overall verdict on the Fitbit Inspire 3 is positive, with its stylish design, strong accompanying app, and tools that effectively encourage physical activity. Despite some competition in the market offering similar features at lower prices, and certain features being limited to Fitbit Premium, the Inspire 3 stands out for its quality and ease of use. These factors make it a favourite among the 2022 Fitbit lineup, especially for those within the Fitbit ecosystem looking for a reliable and efficient fitness tracker​​.