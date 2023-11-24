This is the BEST golf watch deal this Black Friday

The S62 doesn’t just excel in course mapping, it also offers advanced golfing features like Green View, Autoshot, Pinpointer, and PlaysLike Distance. The Pinpointer function aids in guiding the golfer’s shots – particularly useful in blind shots where the pin isn’t visible. The PlaysLike Distance feature adjusts yardages to account for uphill and downhill shots, giving golfers more precise distances. And the virtual caddie – which makes club suggestions based on the golfer’s performance data as well as environmental factors like wind speed and direction – is particularly beneficial for golfers looking to improve their game by making more informed choices on the course. It’s features like these that provide a level of precision and support that surpasses Garmin’s older models.

In addition to its golf-specific capabilities, the S62 is equipped with comprehensive fitness tracking features – including a heart rate monitor and relaxation reminders – adding significant value for golfers who are also fitness enthusiasts. These functions are a testament to the watch’s versatility beyond the golf course, and the Approach S62’s design allows it to double as a stylish smartwatch, suitable for everyday wear, with its sleek look ensuring it doesn’t look out of place when worn off the course.