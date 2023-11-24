This is the BEST golf watch deal this Black Friday
Our favourite golf watch for serious players, the Garmin Approach S62, is now a lot cheaper for Black Friday
American Golf is offering a great Black Friday deal on the Garmin Approach S62 golf watch, now priced at £330. The Approach S62 is renowned as the ultimate watch for avid golfers, offering a multitude of advanced features that cater to serious players, making it our favourite golf watch.
Featuring a 1.3-inch display, the Approach S62 provides ample screen space, which, on its own, is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Approach S60. This larger display enhances the user experience, especially when viewing the watch’s extensive library of over 41,000 preloaded golf courses. These courses are presented in full colour, offering detailed maps to assist players in navigating the greens.
The S62 doesn’t just excel in course mapping, it also offers advanced golfing features like Green View, Autoshot, Pinpointer, and PlaysLike Distance. The Pinpointer function aids in guiding the golfer’s shots – particularly useful in blind shots where the pin isn’t visible. The PlaysLike Distance feature adjusts yardages to account for uphill and downhill shots, giving golfers more precise distances. And the virtual caddie – which makes club suggestions based on the golfer’s performance data as well as environmental factors like wind speed and direction – is particularly beneficial for golfers looking to improve their game by making more informed choices on the course. It’s features like these that provide a level of precision and support that surpasses Garmin’s older models.
In addition to its golf-specific capabilities, the S62 is equipped with comprehensive fitness tracking features – including a heart rate monitor and relaxation reminders – adding significant value for golfers who are also fitness enthusiasts. These functions are a testament to the watch’s versatility beyond the golf course, and the Approach S62’s design allows it to double as a stylish smartwatch, suitable for everyday wear, with its sleek look ensuring it doesn’t look out of place when worn off the course.
The Garmin Approach S62 at £330 is a great Black Friday deal, especially for golf enthusiasts serious about enhancing their game. The watch’s combination of detailed analytics, advanced tracking features, and stylish design makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a high-performance golf watch.
The S62 doesn’t just excel in course mapping, it also offers advanced golfing features like Green View, Autoshot, Pinpointer, and PlaysLike Distance. The Pinpointer function aids in guiding the golfer’s shots – particularly useful in blind shots where the pin isn’t visible. The PlaysLike Distance feature adjusts yardages to account for uphill and downhill shots, giving golfers more precise distances. And the virtual caddie – which makes club suggestions based on the golfer’s performance data as well as environmental factors like wind speed and direction – is particularly beneficial for golfers looking to improve their game by making more informed choices on the course. It’s features like these that provide a level of precision and support that surpasses Garmin’s older models.
In addition to its golf-specific capabilities, the S62 is equipped with comprehensive fitness tracking features – including a heart rate monitor and relaxation reminders – adding significant value for golfers who are also fitness enthusiasts. These functions are a testament to the watch’s versatility beyond the golf course, and the Approach S62’s design allows it to double as a stylish smartwatch, suitable for everyday wear, with its sleek look ensuring it doesn’t look out of place when worn off the course.
The Garmin Approach S62 at £330 is a great Black Friday deal, especially for golf enthusiasts serious about enhancing their game. The watch’s combination of detailed analytics, advanced tracking features, and stylish design makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a high-performance golf watch.