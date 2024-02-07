Freely launch window confirmed alongside first UI details

Everyone TV has revealed that its new UK TV service Freely will launch in the second quarter of 2024.

Freely is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 and is the first TV platform in the UK to deliver live and on-demand content for free over your internet connection.

No aerial or satellite dish is required, either. All you need is Wi-Fi and a compatible smart TV and you’ll be able to enjoy live broadcasts from a wide range of free-to-air channels as well as catch up on your favourite shows via BBC iPlayer, ITVX, the Channel 4 app and My 5.

