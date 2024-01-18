Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (FA617XS) review: A brilliantly balanced performance

The A16 is available in two basic forms, but both are built around the same AMD discrete GPU: the 95W AMD Radeon RX 7600S. The cheaper model comes with the Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, a 1,920 x 1,200 165Hz display and a 512GB SSD. It’s yours for £1,200.

The more expensive version has a Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, a 2,560 x 1,600 240Hz panel and a 1TB SSD, and costs £1,400. Asus also lists a model with the 120W RX 7700S GPU, but there’s no news on that being sold in the UK.

Gaming performance should be broadly similar for these two models, given the identical GPU and the small differences between the CPUs. Both are 8-core/16-thread components, with the Ryzen 9 running a faster maximum boost at 5.2GHz versus the Ryzen 7’s 4.7GHz.

Our favourite cheap gaming laptop here at Expert Reviews is the Medion Erazer Crawler E40. For just £800 (note the price does fluctuate, rising to around £1,000 periodically), you get a good 144Hz screen and decent speakers, solid 1080p gaming performance from the 100W Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and a rather fine keyboard. There’s no space for extra storage, but you can add additional RAM. It is ridiculously good value.

If you can live with an old-school 15.6in 16:9 144Hz display, then the Asus TUF A15 has much to recommend it, especially at the current price of £957. Gaming performance from the 140W RTX 4060 GPU is strong and, just like the A16, it has a great keyboard. Battery life is strong, too.