Settling down with one of the best gardening books is second only to doing the gardening itself – and in colder months may actually be preferable. While a lot of gardening is down to instinct and taste, there are still rules to follow and guidelines to be aware of – even if the first thing you do is to break them.

The other great thing you can get from a good book on gardening is inspiration. Staring out at the same backyard every day can get monotonous, so shaking it up every once in a while can be a refreshing experience. Colour and planting combinations you would never have thought of have been tried and tested by countless gardeners, and those who chose to write down their findings are doing a service to those who come after.

Whether you want to build hard features into your space, or just know what to plant for a brilliant floral display or a kitchen garden full of delicious herbs, there's a book out there for you. Read on, and you’ll discover books on edible plants, garden design, allotments, flower gardening and everything besides.

The best gardening books to buy in 2022

1. RHS Encyclopaedia of Gardening by Christopher Brickell (ed)

Any time you use your phone to look up an unfamiliar plant you’ve stumbled across in a nursery, the chances are you’ll end up on the Royal Horticultural Society’s website. What better source, then, for information and inspiration than the society’s encyclopaedia?

A revised and updated version of the 20-year-old original, there's little better for learning techniques and gardening concepts, from planting, pruning, and propagation. With the combined experience of over 50 contributors, there's step-by-step guidance on topics such as planting for pollinators and growing fruit and veg in containers.

It’s not just a heavy read either, though the 720-page hardback edition could probably be put to use keeping the potting shed door open on a hot day, as there are over 400 new images to keep things visual. With something for everyone, there are few better books for the aspirant or experienced gardener.

2. A Pocketful of Herbs: An A-Z by Jekka McVicar

The precise point at which gardening books and cookbooks cross over, A Pocketful of Herbs is a slender tome that packs an enormous amount of information about herbs, how to grow them, and how to cook with them.

There's little better than flavouring your food with a handful of herbs plucked fresh from your garden, and that’s the experience this book sets out to give you. Laid out in A-Z format so you can flick straight to chervil or tarragon (as long as you know their botanical names), there's a lifetime’s knowledge about cultivating and consuming 400 different herbs - including a lot of varieties of thyme. And if you want more, check out Jekka’s Complete Herb book by the same author.

3. Veg in One Bed: How to Grow an Abundance of Food in One Raised Bed, Month by Month by Huw Richards

Growing your own veg is hugely popular right now, but not everyone has the space in their back garden, or easy access to an allotment. One raised bed, however, is more easily in reach of small gardens, and this book takes you through the stages, month by month, of growing a variety of food in a way that won’t get in each other’s way.

It begins with the building process – raised beds don’t grow on trees, after all – assembling and filling your bed, then raising seedlings on a sunny windowsill before planting them out, growing them to maturity, and harvesting.

The author may look young, but he started his own gardening YouTube channel at the age of 12 and brings an enthusiasm and exuberance to his writing that can be missing from a great deal of garden literature.

4. Planting for Wildlife: A Grower’s Guide to Rewilding Your Garden by Jane Moore

Rewilding doesn’t have to mean letting your lawn turn into a hay meadow and keeping frogs on your patio. As Moore’s superb book lays out, every little helps in the struggle to preserve and support native wild species, so just changing the way you plant, building a pond, and finding out what wildlife wants, there's a wealth of knowledge in these pages.

The collection of projects and ideas in the book is easily adapted to your garden, whatever the size, and whether you’re trying to go full organic or just make a little more space for earthworms, there will be something here to get your inner robin singing. The illustrations are joyful too.

5. Allotment Month By Month: Grow your Own Fruit and Vegetables, Know What to do When by Alan Buckingham

When you first get an allotment, it can feel like everyone else knows something you don’t, whether it’s the right time to plant turnips or the correct way to put up a shed. A book like this can help, with advice and guidance structured throughout the year.

The book can’t predict the weather, so you’ll have to use your own discretion when putting its advice into practice, but if you’re wondering when to get your runner beans started for an early summer crop, just look it up. There's advice on pesticide use, updated information on unusual plant varieties, and pests and diseases too - including how to get rid of them.

Being set out month-by-month, this book will appeal particularly to beginners, but there will be something in here for allotment gardeners, and those who love to grow veg in their back gardens, of all skill levels.

6. The Well-Tempered Garden by Christopher Lloyd

The title may not be all that inspiring, but this is a classic. Christopher Lloyd had the great fortune to be born at, and later inherit, Great Dixter, a house in East Sussex built by Edwin Lutyens.

The garden at the house became Lloyd’s great passion, and while he generally stuck to an arts and crafts style, the planting was dense, and there was always room for experiments in the form of unusual colour combinations and plant pairings. His chatty, humorous writing style would make the book enjoyable to read even if there weren’t essential gardening tips and opinions on every page.

Whether it’s water lilies, vegetables, flowers or magnolia trees you’re interested in, you’ll find something to suit your tastes.