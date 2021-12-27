Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS smartwatch is now only £129

Garmin's Forerunner 55 smartwatch is chock-full of tracking features for runners, and it's currently only £129 with over £50 off of its standard price in this Boxing Day deal from Amazon.

The Forerunner 55 is a great fitness tracker aimed at more serious athletes but it's great for newer runners too, as it offers training guidance and will help anyone looking to take their exercise a bit more seriously, and £129 is a steal for the set of features you're getting. You also get a great heart-rate tracker, and the GPS is very accurate and takes all of the effort out of mapping your exercises. That price is for the Black, White and Aqua colourways.

In a 4-star review, Nick Harris-Fry said: "the Garmin Forerunner 55 is a great running watch and a step up from what Garmin has offered at this price before," and also praised its excellent running features, improved battery life and reasonable price - obviously all the more reasonable with this new deal. He heaped praise on the heart-rate tracking too, adding: "While optical heart-rate tracking from the wrist is never as reliable as using a chest strap, the Forerunner 55 performed very well in my testing, generally coming close to matching a chest strap’s readings beat for beat." The battery should last for a week of heavy usage, too.

So what's new with the Forerunner 55? You get a race predictor that can give you an estimated time for you to run 5k, 10k, half-marathon and marathon races and then there's also a recovery advisor which tells you how long you will need after a run to recover. This could be useful to avoid any running injuries, but if you're being really cheeky you can also use it for bragging rights on your 5K time without actually having to put in the effort.

