Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix: Two new flagship sports watches unveiled

Garmin has unveiled big updates to its flagship multisport sports watch range plus a new, high-end smartwatch with an OLED display. The Garmin Fenix 7 gives users the choice between touchscreen and button operation, delivers improved battery life and the 7X model comes with an integrated LED torch. The Epix, meanwhile, is essentially a Fenix 7 but in smartwatch form, with a 1.3in always-on AMOLED display.

We've been waiting quite a while for Garmin to update its flagship wearable. Indeed, the previous upgrade was the Fenix 6 and this was from before the pandemic struck, back in August 2019. A lot has happened in the intervening two and a half years, so what has Garmin brought to the table in that time?

Garmin Fenix 7: What's new?

It seems the main upgrade this time around is the addition of that touchscreen interface. Garmin is keeping its traditional five-button design, which will please those who don't get on with using touchscreens while exercising but the ability to swipe and tap should make navigating settings menus easier. Panning and zooming around the watch's built-in topographical maps ought to be a doddle, too.

That's not the only upgrade, though. Battery life, which was already excellent on the Fenix 6 range, is better this time around. In particular, Garmin says it has improved its solar harvesting tech by up to 200% with the solar-enabled Fenix 7X models quoted as running up to five weeks in smartwatch mode and up to five days in GPS mode.

There's support for the new L5 GPS frequency range, which should boost GPS accuracy and, of course, a selection of new training features to play with. This includes a "Real-Time Stamina" tool that allows you to monitor and track exertion levels during workouts and a "Visual Race Predictor" tool, although it's not clear at this stage how this differs from the current Race Predictor.

As usual, the Fenix 7 will be available in a number of different sizes. The Fenix 7S, Fenix 7 and Fenix 7X, all have options for non-solar, solar and sapphire solar editions, with prices starting at £600. Additionally, the largest of these – the Fenix 7X – will have a built-in LED torch that can be set to flash in sync with every step when you're running. A handy addition when you're out pounding the roads in the dark winter months.

Garmin Epix: A smartwatch for sports enthusiasts

The Garmin Epix is a completely new model to the Garmin roster and it's essentially the smartwatch-style counterpart to the Fenix range.

Instead of a transflective, memory-in-pixel LCD display, the Epix has a 1.3in AMOLED screen that's topped with sapphire crystal and surrounded with a titanium bezel.

Like the Fenix series, it comes preloaded with Garmin's TopoActive and SkiView maps. It has the facility to download Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer music for playback when you're out on a run or a ride, with similar advanced training features to the Fenix 7, including the new Real-Time Stamina tool.

Battery life, while not as impressive as the Fenix 7, does look pretty good for a watch with what would normally be a power-hungry AMOLED display. In smartwatch mode, Garmin says the watch will last up to 16 days, or up to 42 hours in GPS mode, so you shouldn't have to keep topping it up more than once a week, even while training fairly regularly.

The Garmin Epix is available from today in slate steel, black titanium sapphire, white titanium sapphire and black/carbon grey DLC titanium sapphire, with prices starting from £800.