Garmin Venu 3 review: A smart sports watch that’s just a bit too expensive

Garmin Venu 3 reviews: Performance

There are two clear sides to the Venu 3: what you get when tracking exercise, and the rest of the time. The sporty side, the smart side. Neither of these is class-leading, but there’s a nice breadth of features here.

On the smart side, the Garmin Venu 3 has wireless payments via Garmin Pay and local music storage for streaming to wireless headphones. There’s 8GB storage onboard for the job. Like all higher-end Garmins it has access to the basic Connect IQ app store.

But the Garmin Venu 3’s stand-out duo is the microphone and speaker. This lets the watch communicate directly with the digital assistant on your phone.

It feels a bit clunky to use, though, and not helped by the way it operates. As I understand it, the Venu 3 is effectively relaying a compressed version of your voice command to your watch over Bluetooth, letting the phone do its thing over the internet, then the watch plays the response received by your phone. Effectively what I’m saying is: don’t expect the Apple Watch/Pixel Watch experience here. You need to long press a side button to bring up the assistant, it takes an extended moment to connect on doing so. Interactions feel more sluggish and, as there’s no direct connection (over Wi-Fi), it’s only going to work when your phone is nearby.

The Venu 3 is also one of a small handful of Garmin watches to get ECG readings in 2023. This uses electrical signal analysis to look for signs of sinus arrhythmia – abnormal heart behaviour. It hadn’t reached UK watches at the time of review, but it’s coming, at some point.

Thankfully, we can more concretely test the Venu 3’s fitness tracking side and this is mostly great.

This watch gets Garmin’s, as of 2023, latest optical heart rate hardware – the Elevate V5. It’s similar to the sensor array on the Venu 2 Plus, but uses an additional four green LEDs that light up when you track exercise. These are designed to improve the stability of readings when you move about a lot.

As in the last generation, heart rate performance is great in most situations. It’s ideal for runners and also performs fairly well at the gym. Missing the mild exertion spike of a weights set is highly unusual with a Venu 3, although it might only catch up by the time you’ve done, say, 10 reps.

For running, though? It’s great.

GPS performance is good, too. Triangulation typically only takes a few seconds, and in 99% of my tracked workouts, there were zero problems with the mapped route or connection strength.

Over several months of testing, there was just one weird anomaly where the Garmin Venu 3’s GPS appeared to freak out in the wooded area of a park I often run in at the weekends. There’s no obvious explanation, though, as the week before it had no issue with the very same area.

The Venu 3 doesn’t have dual-band GPS, a feature found in the Forerunner 265 and in other rivals such as the Coros Apex 2 Pro. This improves the chances of a watch keeping a good signal when in tricky spots among skyscrapers, in deep valleys or, yes, under heavy tree cover. However, for the average runner, “standard” GPS is more than up to the task.

On the more casual side, the Garmin Venu 3’s sleep tracking is decent, but perhaps stronger in its presentation than its accuracy. Each morning you’ll get a recap of your sleep as part of your Morning Report. This quick list of info relays a few bits of additional data, including the weather and calendar events.

I find the Venu 3 can miss those times you wake up in the middle of the night, and it will sometimes mistake, say, being in bed reading with being asleep. Still, it remains a solid guide to your sleep quality and duration, and this info feeds into the classic modern Garmin feature: Body Battery.

Body Battery keeps a score out of 100 relaying how worn out it thinks you are with sleep and relaxation offset against stress and workouts. Having worn the Garmin Venu 3 during a boozy weekend away, I can confirm it’s pretty good at judging when you are not treating yourself well. However, this tech is put to better use in watches that have the Suggested Workouts feature (which the Venu 3 miss out on remember), as the info feeds into how tough these suggested runs and cycles will be.

Garmin has gone big on OLED watches like the Venu 3 because it can now use these displays without too much of a dramatic hit to battery life. It says the watch can last up to 14 days between charges.

On my wrist, the reality is more like five days, because I use the watch for notifications and enable the “always-on” display mode. This keeps the time displayed all day, up until your bedtime hours. If you actually want to use the Venu 3 as a watch, you want this display mode switched on.

I also do a decent amount of GPS-tracked running in a week, though, so if you’re more of a gym fan, the battery is likely to last a day or two longer. Close to two-week battery life is possible, though, if you’re happy only being able to view the time when you raise your wrist.