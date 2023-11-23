Gtech AirRAM MK2 review: A simple vacuum with good battery life

Gtech AirRAM MK2 review: What’s it like to use?

Switching the AirRAM MK2 on and off is a breeze, with a huge button on the floor head that you operate with your toe. That’s literally all you need for everyday use of this vacuum, as it has no other buttons for changing suction levels or floor types.

While that keeps things simple, it leaves the vacuum struggling to find the appropriate suction power on a variety of surfaces, something that Gtech hasn’t got quite right.

While the vacuum is reasonably easy to push forwards, I found it problematic while pulling back. This resulted in either lifting the floor unit completely off the ground on hard floors or gripping too hard to carpets to make the action feel smooth and controlled.

I found that light doormats would often stick to the floor head, or occasionally get a corner sucked up into the roller, forcing the unit to seize up and the battery light to illuminate with an angry red glow.

One feature I particularly like on a cordless vacuum is being able to stand it upright without needing support. Because all the weight of the AirRAM MK2 is on the floor, the handle easily clicks into an upright position and can stick there, ready for when you need to use it next. This happens whether or not the handle is fully extended or retracted in storage mode.

You still need to bend down to empty the vacuum though, as you have to lift the collection bin out of the floor head. Without any clips or buttons it just lifts straight out, but doing so needs both hands, with one holding the floor head down while the other jiggles the collection bin out of its tight-fitting slot.

Accidental dirt spills are possible as the gap that dirt travels into the collection bin is on the side, rather than the top. Careful handling usually means you can remove it without anything falling out, but the spillage risk is more significant than most vacuums, which contain the dirt at least until you’re holding them over a dustbin.

When ready for emptying, the collection bin must be rotated into a vertical position, and a clip on the bottom releases the dirt. Anything that doesn’t fall out straight away can be teased out with a lever, which can be moved up and down the bin’s length to nudge out any stubborn wads of debris.

I live in a house with a lightly shedding pet and several long-haired relatives, and found that in no time, the roller bar quickly became clogged and tangled in a layer of long hair.

It also collected various stringy bits of debris and wrapped those around the roller for good measure. A combination cutter and comb is supplied to help combat the problem, and it was only a five-minute job to remove the roller, cut through the hair and tease it off with the comb, but this would have to be a regular job in my household, something you don’t need to do with anti-tangle models such as the Hoover HF9.

As for other regular maintenance, the various internal filters are also easy to remove and clean, and can be rinsed in clean water. They need to completely dry out before being reassembled and used, but everything is easy to access and put back together again.

The battery takes around four hours for a full charge, which then lasted 43 minutes in our tests. That’s an impressive performance, particularly given that it only has a single power setting, so doesn’t rely on a relatively weak economy mode to eek as much time as possible from its battery. In the chart below you can see how the Hylite 2 and some similarly priced cordless stick rivals manage at their most powerful settings.