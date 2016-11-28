Dyson Supersonic review: Probably the best hair dryer ever made

Since this review was written, Dyson has launched a new range of Dyson Supersonic attachments designed to add even more versatility to its styling line up.

Its new “Gentle air dryer” attachment takes advantage of what’s known as the Coanda effect. The shape of its plastic waves widen the flow of air coming from the Dyson Supersonic to deliver a more gentle, cooler airflow to the scalp without reducing drying time. It’s technology that’s already been tested in the Dyson Airwrap styler. This has the benefit of protecting the scalp from heat damage and offering more gentle drying for fine hair. The cooler air also helps set the style and reduces frizz meaning people with fine hair can finally dry their hair on the highest settings without a worry. What’s more, by maintaining lower temperatures, this gentle air attachment can stop your colour fading prematurely.

Elsewhere, its new Wide-tooth comb attachment is designed for curly hair. It detangles the hair and makes it easier to style by adding shape and volume. Where conventional combs can pull and damage the hair, not to mention the fact they lack any real styling ability, Dyson’s comb teeth have what the company calls a large soft radius to help balance the flow of air and prevent any knots or pulling.

These attachments are sold separately for £35 each direct from Dyson.

The original review continues below

Is £300 too much to pay for a hair dryer? In most cases, probably yes, but the Dyson Supersonic is no ordinary hair dryer. You can see that right off the bat, as this rather unusual-looking device carries all the same futuristic hallmarks and bright, bold colour combinations that have come to define Dyson’s entire product range.

Dyson Supersonic review: Design

With its elongated handle and empty void-like barrel, the Supersonic looks nothing like a conventional hair dryer. Its stainless-steel housing is beautifully designed, and the magenta highlights on my review model immediately draw the eye.

Build quality is top-notch, too. Its sliding, metal power button feels like it’s built to last, and the three other buttons that control heat and airflow all feel sturdy and well made. It’s unlikely you’ll need to use them much, though, as the Supersonic automatically remembers your last-used settings each time you turn it on. These are helpfully indicated by three white and red LED lights on either side of the barrel. There’s even a removable filter at the bottom of the hair dryer for easy cleaning.

