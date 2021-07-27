BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W hair dryer review: A good-value option for soft and shiny blowouts

For £60, the BaByliss Hydro-Fusion delivers 2,100W of drying power, comparable to dryers found in many salons. There are two speed and three temperature settings suitable for a range of hair types, allowing plenty of versatility in the way you style your hair, and a cool shot to seal the cuticle and set your finished style. The dryer comes with two styling attachments – a concentrator nozzle for sleek blowouts, and a diffuser attachment for voluminous curls – and there’s a good-length 2.5m cord to allow easy movement of the dryer around your head.

BaByliss’ flagship technology is its moisturising and hydrating “Advanced Plasma” ionic technology. This combines positive and negative ions, which the company claims keeps the hair moisturised and adds a high-shine finish while reducing drying time.

BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W hair dryer review: What is ionic technology?

An increasing number of modern hair dryers and hot brushes include ionic technology in their drying elements; in simple terms, this means that negatively charged ions are generated when the air passes through an electric current in the heating element. The ions break up the water molecules in your hair; this helps reduce heat damage by drying the hair more quickly and evenly, while at the same time distributing moisture through the hair for shiny and hydrated locks. The result is healthier hair (a natural result of reduced heat exposure) with a glossy finish. In tests, our shoulder-length, curly hair took less than five minutes to rough-dry from completely wet, and felt soft and less frizzy than usual after blow drying.