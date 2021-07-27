BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W hair dryer review: A good-value option for soft and shiny blowouts
Heat-styling and hydrated, healthy hair can go together with BaByliss’ good-value ionic hair dryer
Pros
- Good performance
- Simple to use
Cons
- Build quality can feel flimsy
- Only one colour option
Early Black Friday deal: A FANTASTIC discount on the Babyliss Hydro Fusion hair dryer
If you’ve bought a new hair dryer in the past few years, the chances are you’ll have come across ionic technology – an addition to many modern hair dryers and heat-styling tools that charges the airflow with negative ions, said to produce both faster drying times and a smoother, glossier finish. BaByliss’ Hydro-Fusion hair dryer is the latest in the brand’s series of heat-styling tools with “Advanced Plasma” ionic technology designed to smoothe hair, promote hair health and keep frizz to a minimum – and we found the dryer delivered, all at a very reasonable price.
BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W hair dryer review: What do you get for the money?
For £60, the BaByliss Hydro-Fusion delivers 2,100W of drying power, comparable to dryers found in many salons. There are two speed and three temperature settings suitable for a range of hair types, allowing plenty of versatility in the way you style your hair, and a cool shot to seal the cuticle and set your finished style. The dryer comes with two styling attachments – a concentrator nozzle for sleek blowouts, and a diffuser attachment for voluminous curls – and there’s a good-length 2.5m cord to allow easy movement of the dryer around your head.
BaByliss’ flagship technology is its moisturising and hydrating “Advanced Plasma” ionic technology. This combines positive and negative ions, which the company claims keeps the hair moisturised and adds a high-shine finish while reducing drying time.
READ NEXT: Best hair dryers
BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W hair dryer review: What is ionic technology?
An increasing number of modern hair dryers and hot brushes include ionic technology in their drying elements; in simple terms, this means that negatively charged ions are generated when the air passes through an electric current in the heating element. The ions break up the water molecules in your hair; this helps reduce heat damage by drying the hair more quickly and evenly, while at the same time distributing moisture through the hair for shiny and hydrated locks. The result is healthier hair (a natural result of reduced heat exposure) with a glossy finish. In tests, our shoulder-length, curly hair took less than five minutes to rough-dry from completely wet, and felt soft and less frizzy than usual after blow drying.
BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W hair dryer review: What’s it like to use?
The BaByliss Hydro-Fusion is one of the more lightweight hair dryers at this wattage and price point: at 570g and with a nicely compact design, the dryer feels comfortable to hold for periods of time. The speed and temperature are easily controlled with two sliding switches on the side of the tool – simply flick the switch up and down to find the airflow that best suits your hair type and texture. The higher heat and speed settings are most suitable for rough-drying hair at the start of the process, so you’ll probably want to switch down to a lower speed and temperature for brush and diffuser styling.
Despite the powerful fan, the Hydro-Fusion isn’t overly noisy in use, and the two attachments that come with the dryer are simple to attach, and fit well.
BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W hair dryer review: Are there any downsides?
While the Hydro-Fusion is pleasantly lightweight, the build quality does feel a little less sturdy than that of other dryers around this price point, with a slightly plasticky feel. There’s currently only one colour option – a pleasant enough ice-blue (which matches the same brand’s Hydro-Fusion Air Styler, should you want to round out your styling set).
The £60 price is comparable to other dryers with a similar wattage (especially those that include similar ionic drying technology); if you’re looking for even better value, BaByliss supplies its own competition with the £30 2,100W Salon Light.
BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W hair dryer review: Should I buy it?
If you’re in the market for a lightweight but powerful, simple-to-use hair dryer that helps preserve hair health and maintain softness and shine, then we would absolutely recommend this hairdryer. There are cheaper hairdryers and more luxurious hairdryers; the BaByliss Hydro-Fusion sits somewhere in the middle of the quality hair dryer market, supplying good performance for its price.