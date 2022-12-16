Best Dyson Airwrap dupe 2022: Create curls and waves for less

Dyson’s Airwrap is a legitimate hairstyling phenomenon. Although the complete set will set you back just short of £500, Dyson reports that four Airwrap styling tools are sold every minute. And retailers stocking the product have noted waiting lists into the thousands.

All that said, there are a number of reasons you might prefer to look for an alternative to the Airwrap. The biggest is likely to be price: while the Airwrap offers versatile styling and might be a good investment for those who curl their hair often, at almost £500, it’s a lot for many of us to spend right now and the price may not be as good value if you style at home less frequently. While its many accessories add to the tool’s versatility, a complete Airwrap styling set will also take up a reasonable amount of dressing table or cupboard space.

So, below you’ll find a list of our favourite Airwrap alternatives that offer gentle styling for a soft, shiny and healthy finish, at more pocket-friendly prices. But first, read our guide on how to choose the best alternative styling product for you.

Best Dyson Airwrap alternatives: At a glance

How to choose the best Dyson Airwrap alternative

What is the Dyson Airwrap?

Dyson’s Airwrap Multi-styler is a curling wand that uses air instead of direct heat to style the hair into waves, curls and ringlets. Instead of a heated metal barrel, the Airwrap makes use of a phenomenon called the “Coanda” effect, where air blowing through slots around the barrel creates a pressure differential, causing the air to flow in a circle. Placing a lock of dry or damp hair near the Airwrap will see it wrap around the tool, where it takes on the shape of the barrel. The Airwrap offers curling barrels in two sizes, as well as smoothing and volumising brushes.

What should I look for in an alternative product?

The Airwrap’s big selling point is hair health – the air-styling method allows hair to be styled at lower temperatures than a typical metal barrel, reducing breakage and damage. It also allows hair to be styled from damp rather than dry, reducing the time needed for styling. Like the Airwrap, our alternatives also focus on hair health.

Most of our Airwrap alternatives use air as their main drying method, which means they can be used on wet or damp hair. This means you can skip blow-drying and get straight to styling. Some of our alternatives use heated plates; these can only be used on dry hair – but our chosen tools include features such as ceramic coating and ionic technology, which protect hair in other ways.

We’ve also looked for tools that allow different temperature settings, allowing you to select the healthiest temperature setting for your hair’s texture. Finally, we’ve selected products that give a natural-looking curl.

What products should I use with my Airwrap alternative?

Gentle heat, ceramic plates and ionic technology can all help protect the hair – but always use a good silicone or polymer-based heat-protection product with your chosen curler to keep damage to a minimum and your finished style in place for longer. Apply your spray or serum to sectioned hair before styling. You can optionally finish with a spritz of hairspray to add hold to your finished look.

The best Dyson Airwrap dupes you can buy in 2022

1. BaByliss Wave Secret Air C1900U: Best for curl automation

Price: £150 | Buy now from BaByliss



One of the advantages of Dyson’s Airwrap is its simplicity – rather than having to wrap your hair around the curling wand, you simply hold your hair near the tool and the Coanda effect will wrap your hair for you like magic. BaByliss’s Wave Secret also takes the effort and guesswork out of curling your hair: all you have to do is insert the end of your hair into the jaw-like entrance to the curler, then wait while a small motor pulls the hair into the device and wraps it around for you. The Wave Secret then beeps to let you know your hair is ready, and releases a short burst of cool air onto your hair to set the curl as you gently remove the tool.

The Wave Secret offers three temperature settings, so you can choose the best one for your hair type and texture, and it automatically alternates the direction of the curl on each lock to create a natural finish. The tool is slightly bulky in the hand, but not too heavy. Curls are soft and shiny and last well with a spritz of hairspray. Since the Wave Secret creates just one kind of curl – a fairly loose ringlet – it’s less versatile than the Airwrap; but since it comes in at a third of the price of Dyson’s tool, it’s a great alternative if you’re looking for self-winding curls. For a tighter curl, try the brand’s sister product, the Curl Secret.

Key specs – Styling method: Ceramic barrel with Auto-Curl motor; Barrel size: 40mm; Heat settings: 3; Cool blast: Yes; Cord length: 2.5m

Buy now from BaByliss

2. Revlon One Step: Best for a quick and easy blowout

Price: £63 | Buy now from Argos



Revlon’s One Step is one of our favourite styling tools, combining air drying with heat styling in a neat and effective styling tool. The One Step blows hot air through vents in the side of a ceramic-coated brush, drying and styling hair at the same time. The clever oval-shaped design means that you can flick the hair into curls using the curved ends of the brush, or smooth the hair over the flatter, paddle-brush side. In addition, ionic technology leaves hair looking healthy and glossy.

The full-sized version of the One Step can be a little tricky to manoeuvre under the roots of the hair; but a newer addition to the range for shorter hair features a smaller oval brush. This more easily lifts, smoothes and creates volume at the roots while adding bouncy curl to the ends. The One Step offers two heat settings plus a Cool Blast mode to set your style. It’s a very well-priced alternative to the Airwrap if a bouncy blowout is your desired goal.

Key specs – Styling method: Hot air with ceramic-coated brush; Barrel size: N/A; Heat settings: 2; Cool blast: Yes; Cord length: 2m

Buy now from Argos

3. T3 Airebrush Duo: Best for styling damaged hair

Price: £170 | Buy now from T3



Launched last year, T3’s stylish white and rose-gold Airebrush Duo includes both a flat paddle brush and a small round brush (both with ceramic coatings), which means you can switch the attachment depending on whether you’re in the mood for sleek or curly styling. Its five temperature settings are cooler than average, with the maximum set at 85ºC, and all are gentle enough to use safely on dry, damaged and brittle hair. The three airflow settings can be independently selected for extra styling versatility, plus there’s a cool shot feature, too, to seal the cuticle and set your finished style.

The Airebrush uses ionic technology to reduce drying time and to hydrate, giving hair a soft, frizz-free and glossy finish. Like the Airwrap, the Airebrush can be used on damp hair, saving you time since you can dry as you style. This is a good option for those who want to blow-dry from damp and like to switch up their look between curls and smooth styles.

Key specs – Styling method: Hot air with ceramic-coated brush; Barrel size: 64mm; Heat settings: 5; Cool blast: Yes; Cord length: 2.7m

Buy now form T3

4. ghd Oracle: Best for a natural-looking curl

Price: £189 | Buy now from We Do Hair & Beauty



ghd’s Oracle is a ceramic-plated curler – and like the Airwrap, it’s a curler developed with hair health very much in mind. The Oracle heats up to ghd’s optimal styling temperature of 185ºC, using U-shaped ceramic plates surrounded by a “cool zone” to create curls as the hair is pulled through; the motion is similar to gliding a pair of scissors along a ribbon to curl it. By varying the angle and speed at which you use the tool, you can create a wide range of curl effects – from Hollywood ringlets to loose curls and mermaid waves.

The gliding method results in a more natural-looking curl than traditional tongs, and a soft and shiny finish. It also reduces damage compared to curling at higher temperatures. There’s a slight learning curve to creating curls using the Oracle, but both ghd’s in-salon instructions and online videos are helpful. We found that the curls produced by the Oracle were soft and lustrous, with hair looking and feeling healthy immediately after styling. If hair health and a natural finish are your main reasons for looking at Airwrap alternatives, the Oracle could be the tool for you.

Key specs – Styling method: Ceramic-coated, U-shaped styling plates; Barrel size: N/A; Heat settings: 1; Cool blast: No (but tool includes a cool zone); Cord length: 2.7m

Buy now from We Do Hair & Beauty

5. Shark FlexStyle Air Styler & Hair Dryer: Best for versatility

Price: £300 | Buy now from Argos



The Shark FlexStyle launched earlier this year and is the closest to Dyson’s multi-styling tool you’ll find on the market. The styling wand uses the same air-powered Coanda effect to wrap hair around a barrel to create ringlets; and this styling set includes a paddle brush for smooth styling, an oval brush for volume, and concentrator and diffuser attachments so you can use the FlexStyle like a normal hairdryer. There are three temperature and three speed settings, which can be independently selected using the two buttons on the handle, along with a cool shot for setting your curls.

Unlike the Airwrap, the FlexStyle has only one size of barrel (31.75mm), so there’s less variety to the size of ringlets you can create. To change the direction of the curl, you’ll physically need to change the barrel from the clockwise to the anti-clockwise option (the direction of airflow is marked on the barrels); the Airwrap allows change of direction with the simple flick of a switch. However, the FlexStyle produces smooth and bouncy curls, and with its array of attachments it’s the most versatile of our Dyson alternatives. It isn’t exactly cheap, but at around £200 less than the Airwrap, the FlexStyle could be a good option if you’re looking for the nearest equivalent to the Airwrap at a budget-friendlier price.

Key specs – Styling method: Hot air with Coanda effect hair wrapping; Barrel size: 31.75mm; Heat settings: 3; Cool blast: Yes; Cord length: 2.44m

Buy now from Argos