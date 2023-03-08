Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver review: Value and versatility

Whatever your hair type, getting wavy hair is easy when you have the best hair waver for the job and it’s safe to say the Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 hair waver is our favourite.

It offers an impressive range of temperature settings, ceramic coated heat plates to protect your hair health, and a clever design that can create four different types of waves

With some hair styling tools, 4-in-1 styling is an overpriced gimmick that comes at the detriment of styling power. However, in our testing, the Remington Proluxe hair waver was one of the best we’ve used for creating long-lasting, shiny waves. This, with the added bonus of adjustability and a low price makes it a fantastically versatile waver.

Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver review: What do you get for the money?

The Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 adjustable waver is the most versatile hair waver we’ve tested by miles. It has a generous temperature range of 150°C to 210°C, with five settings included in that range. While there are other wavers with more precise adjustability, this waver still has plenty of options for styling your hair at its optimal temperature. For clarity, the thicker your hair is, the higher temperature you should use.

With that in mind, if you’re not sure which temperature is best for you, Remington has included a Pro+ heat setting. This sits at 185°C and is supposed to be the optimal temperature for most people as it’s hot enough to give lasting waves and cool enough to prevent excessive heat damage.

Another temperature innovation is Remington’s Optiheat tech, which helps prevent heat damage by delivering more heat to the thicker parts of your hair and diverting it away from thinner sections like the ends where heat damage is more likely. This doesn’t detract from styling power and helps maintain the quality of your hair in the long term.

The waver is also fitted with an LED light that lets you know when the device is switched on and up to temperature. There’s even a handy temperature lock to prevent accidental temperature changes.

In terms of design, the Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 hair waver is the sleekest, most intuitive waver we’ve tested. It uses a ceramic-coated clamp-style design with a curved, heated base plate that pushes the hair in between two heated barrels to create a wave pattern, in the same way as the BaByliss Deep Waves hair waver.

The big difference is that the central curve on the base plate can be adjusted from a depth of 10mm to 30mm in four increments using a knob on the end of the waver. This offers a much broader range of control and customisation than other hair wavers and means the Proluxe can create tight, crimp-like waves using the shallowest setting, to large, exaggerated, beachy waves using the very deepest setting.

For extra convenience, the waver’s straightener-like hinge system also includes a lock to keep the waver in a closed position for storage. As with most modern heat styling tools, it has a swivel cord that helps manoeuvre the waver around your head and a 60-minute automatic safety shut-off that turns the waver off after an hour if you accidentally leave it on.

Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver review: What’s it like to use?

While hair wavers can take a bit of getting used to, the Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 waver is easy to operate, comfy to hold in one hand, and lightweight, making it one of the easiest hair wavers to use. Once I was comfortable with the technique, I could style my hair in around 25 minutes using a heat setting of 175°C.

I used this temperature in my testing because I had been using 180°C as a baseline with other wavers and was reluctant to give this waver an unfair advantage by using the 185°C setting. Regardless of the slightly reduced temperature, the waver still gave impressively long-lasting results compared to its competitors.

The waver took a speedy 64 seconds to heat up, and in that time I protected my hair from heat damage using the Tresemmé heat defence spray. Aside from this step, I didn’t use any other hair styling products before, during or after styling to ensure the waver’s styling power alone was tested. That means I didn’t use any hair spray or mousse, but I’d recommend using these if you want to keep your style looking perfect for a longer period of time.

During styling, I tested all four different wave types on different sections of my hair. Luckily, it was easy to switch between the wave types, even with the barrels heated up, otherwise, this could have taken a very long time. With every type of wave, I clamped each section of the wave for ten seconds and then repeated that down the hair strand. When sectioning my hair, I took long flat horizontal sections and moved up from the bottom of the head in sections.

The waves it created were all noticeably different shapes from one another, but all of them provided good amounts of shine and reduced frizz, thanks to the protective ceramic coating used on the heated barrels. Every type of wave lasted well for the first day, but only the larger three settings lasted more time than that without styling products. Luckily with these waves, the hair was still noticeably wavy after three days, which is impressive considering I tested at 175 degrees instead of my usual 180.

Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver: Should you buy it?

If you’re on the hunt for a great waver that doesn’t compromise on quality in the name of versatility, then the Remington PROluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver doesn’t disappoint. Its 4-in-1 styling genuinely creates different styles that are easy to switch between, and it provides a good range of temperature options for maximum control.

The only caveats are that the smallest waves drop out after a day, and the temperature controls could offer more fine control but these are minor problems in the grand scheme of things. With a price that’s lower than most rivals with fewer styling options, you can’t go far wrong.