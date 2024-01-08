The best hair treatment products for damaged hair in 2024

To fix brittle, breakage-prone hair, you need a hair treatment with bond-restoring ingredients that work on the hair at the cellular level, repairing the disulfide bonds holding individual cells together. Some bond-repair treatments are available only in salons for use by licensed professionals. However, there are bond-repairing treatments you can use at home, which use the same key ingredients in a milder formulation safe for home use.

Hot oils, treatment masks and leave-in conditioning products will also soften and nourish damaged hair and help it regain suppleness and strength – but only a bond-restoring treatment can reverse chemical damage.

READ NEXT: The best rosemary oil products to buy

How else can I care for damaged hair?

Dry, weak and damaged hair will always benefit from a regular trim. While bond-restoring treatments can do a lot to bring strength back to hair damaged by heat or chemical processing, there’s no solution other than a good trim for ends that have already split, so take yourself to the hairdresser to snip off any split and broken ends. Even if you’re growing out damaged hair, it’s a good idea to book in with your hairdresser every few weeks to trim off dry ends and keep your hair in good shape.

Damaged hair will benefit from gentle washing every few days rather than every day to retain the hair’s natural oils. Avoid drying ingredients such as sulphates that can strip moisture from already-damaged hair and avoid rubbing hair roughly as you wash and dry. You could also try co-washing with a conditioner or use the “no-poo” method to gently cleanse hair without removing moisture.

Heat styling can also be drying to damaged hair, so air dry or dry using a plopping towel or t-shirt wherever possible. If you need to blow dry or heat-style, use a cooler heat setting to preserve as much moisture in the hair as possible and a good heat protective spray or serum to avoid causing further damage. Finish with a lightweight serum to add shine and hold your style while keeping moisture in the hair.

How we test products for damaged hair

To test the hair products we review, we use them on our hair, noting how well each formula helps to strengthen and add softness to the hair and, where applicable, how each product reduces breakage over time.

We put various products through their paces, including shampoos, conditioners, masks and targeted treatments, to note their impact on damaged hair. We review the overall quality of the products, how easy and pleasant they are to use and the benefits of regular use. Finally, we confirm the amount of the product in the pack and the recommended usage.

READ NEXT: The best hair masks to buy