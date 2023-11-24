Dyson Airwrap PRICE CRASH: Save £80 this Black Friday
The award-winning Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler falls in price for the very first time to £400 for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Dyson Aiwrap has dropped for the first t has announced an enticing offer on the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler, now available for £400, reduced from its regular price of £480. This first-ever discount on the product also includes a presentation case and a complimentary comb. The Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler, which has received four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is known for its innovative approach to hair styling.
The Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete is celebrated for its fast and easy styling capabilities. Unlike traditional curling methods that use direct heat, the Airwrap utilises air to curl hair, significantly reducing heat damage. This newer version of the iconic product features an improved airflow system for faster styling and intelligent heat control to prevent damage, ensuring hair remains healthy and glossy.
The most notable upgrade in the 2022 Airwrap is the addition of a switch on the curling barrels that allows for easy alternation between clockwise and anti-clockwise curls. This feature makes it easier to create more natural-looking hairstyles. The Airwrap is suitable for a variety of hair types and lengths, capable of creating everything from loose, beachy waves to defined ringlets. Its method is especially gentle on dry and damaged hair ends, often left frizzled by traditional heat styling tools.
In terms of design, the new Airwrap maintains the solid build quality of its predecessor and comes in four stylish colour combinations. It features a 2.6m long cord, offering ample room to manoeuvre the tool around the head. The package includes a range of accessories, such as different barrel sizes and brushes, to cater to various styling needs.
Despite its high price point, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler stands out as an innovative tool for those who frequently style their hair and are keen on achieving salon-quality results while minimising heat damage. The Black Friday deal at John Lewis makes this premium styling tool more accessible, providing a huge saving on a product known for its effectiveness and hair-friendly technology. Be sure to snap up this offer before it’s gone!