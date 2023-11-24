Dyson Airwrap PRICE CRASH: Save £80 this Black Friday

The most notable upgrade in the 2022 Airwrap is the addition of a switch on the curling barrels that allows for easy alternation between clockwise and anti-clockwise curls. This feature makes it easier to create more natural-looking hairstyles. The Airwrap is suitable for a variety of hair types and lengths, capable of creating everything from loose, beachy waves to defined ringlets. Its method is especially gentle on dry and damaged hair ends, often left frizzled by traditional heat styling tools​​.

In terms of design, the new Airwrap maintains the solid build quality of its predecessor and comes in four stylish colour combinations. It features a 2.6m long cord, offering ample room to manoeuvre the tool around the head. The package includes a range of accessories, such as different barrel sizes and brushes, to cater to various styling needs​​.