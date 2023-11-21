Shark’s Dyson Airwrap alternative now less than HALF the price of its rival

The package includes a main drying unit, two curling barrels, a paddle brush for smooth styling, an oval brush for volume, and concentrator and diffuser attachments, allowing it to function like a standard hair dryer. The device offers three temperature and speed settings, and its 1,400W motor provides fast and efficient drying. It also features a smart heat sensor to ensure safe and even temperatures​​.

However, the FlexStyle has its limitations. It offers only one barrel size, which might restrict styling versatility, and the need to switch barrels to change the curl direction can be cumbersome compared to the Dyson Airwrap‘s simpler setup. While the FlexStyle produces soft and healthy-feeling ringlets, it lacks the glossy finish and curl versatility offered by the Dyson Airwrap​​.