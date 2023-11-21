Shark’s Dyson Airwrap alternative now less than HALF the price of its rival
The superb Shark FlexStyle Air Styler and Hair Dryer is down to a head-turning £194 on Amazon for Black Friday
The Shark FlexStyle Air Styler and Hair Dryer has seen a SECOND price cut for Black Friday, now dropping to £194.39 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Down from its average price of £245, this is an excellent option for those looking to upgrade their hair styling tools. This versatile device earned four stars out of five in our Shark FlexStyle review, and stands as a direct competitor to the higher-priced Dyson Airwrap.
Key advantages of the Shark FlexStyle include its ability to curl, straighten, smooth and blow-dry hair with just one tool. It achieves fast drying at low temperatures, making it a healthier choice for hair styling. The FlexStyle uses the airflow-based Coanda effect for curling, reducing damage to hair, especially fine and brittle strands. This technology allows styling at lower temperatures and enables users to style as they dry, unlike traditional heated styling tongs.
The package includes a main drying unit, two curling barrels, a paddle brush for smooth styling, an oval brush for volume, and concentrator and diffuser attachments, allowing it to function like a standard hair dryer. The device offers three temperature and speed settings, and its 1,400W motor provides fast and efficient drying. It also features a smart heat sensor to ensure safe and even temperatures.
However, the FlexStyle has its limitations. It offers only one barrel size, which might restrict styling versatility, and the need to switch barrels to change the curl direction can be cumbersome compared to the Dyson Airwrap‘s simpler setup. While the FlexStyle produces soft and healthy-feeling ringlets, it lacks the glossy finish and curl versatility offered by the Dyson Airwrap.
The Airwrap still rules supreme, but is staying firmly at £480 this Black Friday, making the FlexStyle a much more tempting alternative.
The Shark FlexStyle Air Styler and Hair Dryer is the perfect option for those seeking a multifunctional hair styling tool. It offers similar styling capabilities to the Dyson Airwrap at a more affordable price point.