Apple's AirPods Pro 2 have finally arrived

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are here at last. Unveiled during this year's Apple product launch event (where we also saw the launch of the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro range, the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE) the AirPods Pro 2 are definitely not the most interesting new tech on offer but still deliver the long-awaited goods.

Design-wise, nothing has changed; the AirPods Pro 2 are identical to the AirPods Pro. It's under the hood that the earbuds have received a fresh coat of paint, now packing Apple's H2 chip for across-the-board improvements to sound quality, active noise cancellation and audio passthrough. The AirPods Pro 2 also have a new audio driver and accompanying amplifier, as well as volume controls built right into the stem.

To improve immersion, the AirPods Pro 2 now use Spatial Audio (a little like Dolby Atmos). You can even generate a custom spatial audio profile by using your iPhone 13/14 to create a scan of your ears. This requires iOS 16.

Active noise cancellation is now twice as powerful, Apple claims, while a new adaptive transparency feature dynamically blocks high-volume outside noise while you're in transparency mode (to save your eardrums from a nearby pneumatic drill, for example). Other quality-of-life upgrades include a speaker built into the case that chimes when the AirPods are fully charged/charging and a lanyard loop. Both AirPods now support "Find My..." along with the case and all three support UWB (ultra wide band), meaning you can use your iPhone to track down a lost bud by following the arrows on-screen.

Battery life is rated at six hours on a single charge with a total of 30 hours' listening time once you factor in recharges. Interestingly, the case can now be charged either wired or wirelessly using an Apple Watch charger.

The AirPods Pro 2 will cost £249 and will be available to order from 9 September for delivery from 23 September.