Lypertek has permanently cut the prices of its PurePlay Z5 and Z7 earbuds

Lypertek may not be a household name, but this is a good opportunity to get acquainted with the brand, as it’s made some dramatic and permanent price changes to its PurePlay range of true wireless earbuds.

The Lypertek PurePlay Z5, which offer active noise cancellation and were released earlier this year, are now available for £99 rather than £119. While we weren’t all that enraptured by the Z5’s noise-cancelling capabilities in our review, the earbuds certainly weren’t without merit. Their audio quality was especially noteworthy and benefitted from Lypertek’s proprietary LDX mode, which broadened the soundstage and enhanced clarity, for an elevated audio experience.

The bigger surprise, however, is the price cut received by the PurePlay Z7. We reviewed the earbuds at £199, and they’re now available for a far more reasonable £89. This drastic change moves the Z7 from the most expensive entry in the PurePlay lineup to the cheapest, coming in at £10 less than both the Z5 and the Z3 2.0 – previously the de facto affordable entry in the range.

While this price change does throw the hierarchy of the PurePlay series into question, it’s an undeniable boost to the Z7’s appeal. In our review, we noted that the lack of premium features like ANC and wear detection made the Z7 a hard sell at their original retail price, where they rubbed shoulders with some of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Those premium features are still missing, of course, which leaves the Z7 at a disadvantage to sub-£100 models like the Oppo Enco Free 2 (£98) and the 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro (£70), but their absence is much more palatable at £89 than it was at £199. Plus, the Z7 do a lot to make up for their lack of ANC by offering outstanding audio quality and some of the best battery life we’ve seen on any pair of earbuds.

The price drops are the most eye-catching piece of news from Lypertek, but the manufacturer has made some other changes to the PurePlay lineup. A recent firmware update has brought new features to both the Z5 and Z7, including a battery-saving auto power-off mode and individual displays for each bud’s battery life. The Z5 have also joined the Z3 2.0 and the Z7 in offering the ability to store your own custom tuning via the in-app equaliser, giving users that little extra bit of personalisation.