Nothing Ear (stick): Hands-on with Nothing’s new earbuds

Last summer, London-based start up Nothing burst onto the tech scene with the Nothing Ear (1), noise-cancelling earbuds designed to take on the might of established manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and Sony.

Its inaugural earbuds received a mixed review from us but its first smartphone - the Nothing Phone (1) - fared better when we got our hands on it in July 2022. Those products have now been joined by the Nothing Ear (stick), true wireless earbuds that cost the same as the Ear (1) but drop ANC to focus on improved audio and other quality of life upgrades.

I was sent a pair ahead of launch and have had the opportunity to do some initial testing, though they won’t be receiving a star rating until I’ve fully put them through their paces. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Nothing’s latest release, along with my takeaways from the time I’ve spent with them so far.

Nothing Ear (stick): Key specifications

Price: £99/$99/€119

£99/$99/€119 Release date: 4 November, 2022

4 November, 2022 Style: Open-fit true wireless earbuds

Open-fit true wireless earbuds Battery life: Up to 7hrs (29hrs including charging case)

Up to 7hrs (29hrs including charging case) Charging: USB-C

USB-C Driver type: Custom-made 12.6mm

Custom-made 12.6mm Weight: 4.4g per earbud, 46.3g charging case

4.4g per earbud, 46.3g charging case Bluetooth version: 5.2

5.2 Supported codecs: SBC, AAC

SBC, AAC IP rating: IP54

IP54 Controls: Pinch gestures

Pinch gestures Companion app: Nothing X (Android and iOS)

Nothing Ear (stick): Design and features

Unlike the Ear (1), the Ear (stick) opt for an open-fit design instead of using silicone eartips to hold the buds in your ears. This is always a trade off - many find open-fit earbuds more comfortable for long listening sessions and their design increases environmental awareness, but sound isolation and sound quality often suffer as a result.

The Ear (stick) also have a new charging case which takes the form of a see-through cylinder – this is the stick from which the earbuds get their name. The stick features a novel swivelling mechanism that lets you access the buds with one hand and also prevents them from falling out should you happen to drop the case. The earbuds themselves offer up to seven hours of battery life at moderate volume, with the case taking that figure up to 29 hours. There’s no wireless charging capability as there was with the Ear (1), however.

Other changes see the Ear (stick) incorporate 12.6mm custom drivers that are slightly larger than those found in the Ear (1), while the number of microphones on each earbud has increased from two to three. The additional mics were incorporated to improve the quality of voice calls, which some users found an issue with the Ear (1), and Nothing says that the new setup is able to block out more background noise.

The position of the Bluetooth antenna has also been moved from the inside of the stems to the outside of the earbuds in a bid to improve connection stability in busy areas - another common complaint about the Ear (1).

Furthermore, the Ear (stick) have all-new controls. The tap and swipe gestures used by the Ear (1) have been replaced by pinches on the stems, with single, double and triple presses complemented by press and hold and double press and hold options. These can be customised within the new Nothing X app, which is available on both Android and iOS, or via quick settings on the Nothing Phone (1).

The companion app shows battery life for the buds and case and also lets you choose from four EQ presets - Balanced, More Bass, More Treble and Voice. You can also create your own custom EQ by adjusting bass, mids and treble. In-ear detection can be toggled on and off within the app, as can a low-latency mode for gaming. The final in-app feature allows you to play a buzzing noise through the buds to help you locate them should they slip down the back of the sofa.

Nothing Ear (stick): Initial impressions

Nothing’s penchant for transparent plastics gives the earbuds a unique look, and the design of the matching case is as striking as it is practical. The twist-to-open functionality works successfully, and having dropped the case a few times (purely for testing purposes) I’m happy to report that no earbuds were lost in the process.

I didn’t get on with the earbuds themselves quite as well, however. They’re light and comfortable, but without eartips to secure them in your ears, you’re entirely reliant on the housings fitting snugly to prevent them falling out. The left earbud sat in my ear nicely, but the right one felt loose no matter how I positioned it, and even fell out on a couple of occasions when I removed my hood or shook my head vigorously.

Your experience with this will vary, but some people will find that the Ear (stick) simply don’t suit their ear shape. This isn’t a problem exclusive to the Ear (stick) - the same can be said for most open-fit buds, including Apple’s AirPods - but does merit caution if you’re thinking about buying them.

That loose fit also affected my enjoyment of music. The Ear (stick) possess the ability to adjust their EQ based on how the buds fit in your ears - something Nothing refers to as “Bass Lock” - but with such a discrepancy between the fit in my left and right ears, I struggled to get a consistent output across the pair.

The lack of effective passive sound isolation also meant I didn’t get the same low-end impact as I did with the Nothing (1). Listening to the same tracks on both pairs of buds, there just wasn’t the same oomph in the lower registers, though the bass reproduction itself was a little cleaner.

Mids and treble are handled more capably: as the buds only support SBC and AAC, you’ll be going without high-resolution audio, but there’s a better balance to the soundstage than was apparent with the Ear (1) and admirable vocal clarity given the buds only cost £99.

The other changes Nothing has made are smart ones. The additional microphone on each earbud makes a noticeable difference to call quality in louder environments. There wasn’t too much to choose between the two products when communicating from the quiet confines of my home office, but those I spoke to when taking calls walking around London reported less background noise.

Connectivity was also rock solid, with the buds connecting quickly to my phone when taken out of their case and maintaining that connection regardless of where I was and how busy my surroundings were. Finally, the new implementation of touch controls is an undisputed success. Some may prefer taps and swipes, but the consistency with which commands are executed via the pinch gestures is far superior to that of the controls used by the Ear (1).

Nothing Ear (stick): Early verdict

Nothing has clearly listened to feedback on the Ear (1), but the changes it has made for the Ear (stick) aren’t universally positive. Mic quality, touch controls and mid-range detail get a healthy boost, and the new charging case is a big hit. But the open-fit design led to fit issues in my right ear and, despite Nothing’s Bass Lock tech, low-end reproduction isn’t as punchy as it is on the Ear (1).

Then you have the fact that the Ear (stick) cost the same as their predecessors while ditching sought-after features like noise cancellation and wireless charging. According to Nothing, this is due to rising production costs, which is understandable given the current economic climate, but it still stings from a consumer perspective.

That said, if you can live without those headline features and the fit works for you, the Nothing Ear (stick)’s combination of distinctive, eye-catching looks and good sound may be enough to seal the deal. Despite the price rise, there’s still a lot to like here.

A full review of the Ear (stick), including a star rating and more detailed discussion about their sound quality, will be published soon, so be sure to keep an eye out for it in the coming weeks.