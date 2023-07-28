Best cheap noise-cancelling headphones: Over-ear and in-ear options for ANC on a budget

How to choose the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones for you

What style of cheap noise-cancelling headphones should I buy?

Active noise cancellation is typically reserved for two types of headphones: true wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones.

True wireless earbuds fit inside your ears and, of the two styles, have the largest pool of cheap options that come with ANC. As the name suggests, they are completely cable-free and connect to your devices via Bluetooth.

The best over-ear headphones feature earcups that completely cover your ears and are most effective at blocking out sound from the world around you. They’re the bulkiest style of headphones but many can be folded for easier transportation.

How effective are cheap noise-cancelling headphones at reducing external noise?

It will probably come as no surprise that more expensive headphones typically dampen environmental sound more effectively than their cheap counterparts. Pricier models often house more microphones and use smarter algorithms, enabling them to attenuate a broader range of frequencies and reduce the impact of those frequencies to a greater degree.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that all noise-cancelling headphones, no matter their price, are better at attentuating lower frequencies than higher ones. While class-leading options such as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II do a decent job attenuating mid-range frequencies, most cheap noise-cancelling headphones struggle to cut out much above 300Hz. That said, a lot of the most egregious noise around us, like the rumbling of trains or passing traffic, falls around that frequency value, so even cheap noise-cancelling headphones can prove very useful.

Fit is a key factor when it comes to noise cancellation. Regardless of how much a pair of noise-cancelling headphones cost, they’re only able to attenuate external sound effectively if they create a tight seal in or over your ears. Without this seal, sound leaks in and severely hampers the ability to create the anti-signal central to the noise-cancelling process.

What are the benefits of noise-cancelling headphones?

Extended exposure to loud noise can permanently damage your hearing, and noise-cancelling headphones help protect you from this in two ways.

First, they soften the impact of external sound, reducing the volume of potentially damaging noises below 85dB – the level at which they can do long-term harm. Second, by dampening external distractions, noise-cancelling headphones allow you to listen to audio at lower volumes than you might be forced to otherwise. Rather than pumping up the volume of your headphones to drown out the world around you, you can simply engage ANC and continue listening at a comfortable and safe level.

Noise-cancelling headphones can also help prevent longer-term health conditions including anxiety or depression. Cortisol and other stress hormones are produced at higher rates when the body is exposed to loud noises, so keeping these at bay can assist in regulating bodily processes and aid your mental state.

On a more basic level, noise-cancelling headphones can stop intrusive noise from being a distraction, allowing you to focus on what you’re doing and become more productive as a result.

This can also be beneficial when trying to fall asleep. If you can find a pair of noise-cancelling headphones you can comfortably wear in bed, you can drown out sounds that disrupt sleep, such as a noisy neighbours, nearby traffic or a partner snoring. There are sleep headphones designed specifically for this purpose, but a general pair of ANC earbuds will often do the trick.

What else should I look for when buying cheap noise-cancelling headphones?

Touch controls: Once reserved for pricier headphones, touch controls are now a common inclusion at most price points. They provide access to a wide range of commands, including playing and pausing audio, volume adjustment, activating ANC and hailing your voice assistant. Different models will offer different control options, so you’ll want to check what’s available if having every command at your fingertips is important to you.

Sound quality: This is crucial no matter what type of headphones you’re buying and can’t be judged by simply looking at the specs of a particular product. The types of Bluetooth codec supported can play a big part, however; look for LDAC, aptX HD or aptX Adaptive if you’re after high-resolution playback.

In our experience, many cheap noise-cancelling headphones tend to have bass-heavy default sound signatures. This is great for mainstream music, but those wanting a more balanced listen should keep an eye out for headphones with audio options that allow their sound to be personalised.

Equaliser controls: EQ options are a big part of that personalisation process and take different forms. They’re generally accessed via a companion app, with some headphones offering presets that boost specific sections of their frequency response, such as “treble boost”, and others providing genre-specific EQs tailored specifically for certain types of audio. You’ll also find companion apps featuring graphic equalisers that can be used to make more granular tweaks to how a pair of headphones sound.

Water resistance: This primarily applies to earphones and earbuds, but some level of water resistance is preferable no matter what style of headphones you buy. Look for a certified IP rating – anything IPX4 or above will be able to withstand trips to the gym or being caught out in a rainstorm.

Battery life: Active noise cancellation is a power-hungry feature that has a significant impact on battery life. Manufacturers will sometimes state battery life estimates with and without ANC engaged, but it’s worth checking the fine print as specifics are often found buried deep in a product’s specifications.