Bag a Beats Studio Pro headphones BARGAIN this Black Friday
The price of the four-star Beats Studio Pro headphones has fallen to £279 on Amazon for Black Friday
The Beats Studio Pro headphones have hit a record-low price on Amazon this Black Friday, now available for just £279, down from an average price of £326. This significant reduction makes it the perfect time for Beats fans to upgrade, especially from older models like the Studio 3.
The Beat’s Studio Pro, the fourth iteration in the company’s flagship headphone series, offers a blend of classic Beats design with updated features. They boast impressive sound quality, decent noise cancellation, and a minimalist appearance that remains recognisably Beats with its iconic logos. However, they only support SBC and AAC codecs and lack wear detection and extensive customisation options.
These headphones have evolved from their predecessors, with this model marking a shift in design. They maintain the physical controls for executing various commands, and their build quality, while feeling a bit plasticky, has proved durable and comfortable in testing. The earcups, upgraded with new “UltraPlush” memory foam cushions wrapped in vegan-friendly leather, provide a snug fit, though they might be too small for those with larger ears.
Connectivity-wise, the Studio Pro supports both 3.5mm and USB-C connections, and they come with the relevant cables and a portable carrying case. While the case is less premium than the previous models, it adds to the headphones’ portability.
Key features include one-touch pairing with iOS devices and Google Fast Pair for Android, but there are some differences in the experience between the two platforms. The accompanying app is relatively basic compared to other headphone manufacturers, lacking EQ presets or graphic equalisers for manual sound tweaking.
The new digital MEMS microphones in the Studio Pro use a machine-learning algorithm to filter out background noise during calls. While the call quality is satisfactory in quiet environments, it struggles in noisier settings or when on the move.
Overall, the Beats Studio Pro at £279 on Amazon this Black Friday is an attractive deal for those seeking quality over-ear headphones with a strong brand identity. While they may not be the top of their class in every aspect, they offer a solid combination of sound quality, comfort, and classic design at a significantly reduced price.