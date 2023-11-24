Bag a Beats Studio Pro headphones BARGAIN this Black Friday

These headphones have evolved from their predecessors, with this model marking a shift in design. They maintain the physical controls for executing various commands, and their build quality, while feeling a bit plasticky, has proved durable and comfortable in testing. The earcups, upgraded with new “UltraPlush” memory foam cushions wrapped in vegan-friendly leather, provide a snug fit, though they might be too small for those with larger ears​​.

Connectivity-wise, the Studio Pro supports both 3.5mm and USB-C connections, and they come with the relevant cables and a portable carrying case. While the case is less premium than the previous models, it adds to the headphones’ portability​​.

Key features include one-touch pairing with iOS devices and Google Fast Pair for Android, but there are some differences in the experience between the two platforms. The accompanying app is relatively basic compared to other headphone manufacturers, lacking EQ presets or graphic equalisers for manual sound tweaking​​.

The new digital MEMS microphones in the Studio Pro use a machine-learning algorithm to filter out background noise during calls. While the call quality is satisfactory in quiet environments, it struggles in noisier settings or when on the move​​.