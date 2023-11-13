Bag a BRILLIANT Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds saving ahead of Black Friday
The award-winning Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are cheaper than ever on Amazon in this pre-Black Friday deal
In this enticing pre-Black Friday deal, the four-star Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds are a remarkable bargain at just £149 on Amazon. This is a significant markdown from their usual £196, making it a perfect opportunity to snag these high-quality earbuds at their lowest ever price on the site.
These earbuds, which we gave four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original Galaxy Buds2 Pro review, boast a smart, comfortable design and impressive features. They’re Samsung’s most advanced earbuds to date, supporting 24-bit audio streaming from Samsung devices running One UI 4.0 or higher. This makes them an ideal match for the latest Samsung smartphones and tablets. The earbuds operate over Bluetooth 5.3 and are the first to support Samsung’s new Seamless Hi-Fi Codec.
One standout aspect is their improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and 360 Audio with head tracking, enhancing the listening experience. However, it’s worth noting that to get the best out of these features, owning a recent Samsung smartphone or tablet is beneficial. For instance, 360 Audio and Head Tracking, along with Direct Multi-Channel for spatial effects in content with 5.1, 7.1, or Dolby Atmos soundtracks, are exclusive to Galaxy devices running One UI 4.1 or later.
Design-wise, the Buds2 Pro blend elements from both the Buds2 and Buds Pro. They’re 15% smaller than the Buds Pro and have been praised for their comfort. The earbuds sit flush against the inside of the ears, ensuring minimal protrusion, and exert very little pressure in the ear canals. Additionally, their IPX7 rating means excellent water resistance, making them a reliable choice for various activities.
While the Buds2 Pro have some ecosystem-specific features and lack manual EQ or wear detection, their robust set of touch controls, customisable within the Galaxy Wearable app, adds to their appeal. It’s important to note that the app is not available on iOS, though.
This pre-Black Friday deal not only presents a great saving but also offers an opportunity to experience Samsung’s latest innovations in audio technology. The combination of comfort, sound quality, an excellent write-up from Expert Reviews and advanced features makes the Galaxy Buds2 Pro a worthwhile investment, especially at this discounted price.