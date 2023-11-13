Bag a BRILLIANT Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds saving ahead of Black Friday

One standout aspect is their improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and 360 Audio with head tracking, enhancing the listening experience. However, it’s worth noting that to get the best out of these features, owning a recent Samsung smartphone or tablet is beneficial. For instance, 360 Audio and Head Tracking, along with Direct Multi-Channel for spatial effects in content with 5.1, 7.1, or Dolby Atmos soundtracks, are exclusive to Galaxy devices running One UI 4.1 or later.

Design-wise, the Buds2 Pro blend elements from both the Buds2 and Buds Pro. They’re 15% smaller than the Buds Pro and have been praised for their comfort. The earbuds sit flush against the inside of the ears, ensuring minimal protrusion, and exert very little pressure in the ear canals. Additionally, their IPX7 rating means excellent water resistance, making them a reliable choice for various activities.

While the Buds2 Pro have some ecosystem-specific features and lack manual EQ or wear detection, their robust set of touch controls, customisable within the Galaxy Wearable app, adds to their appeal. It’s important to note that the app is not available on iOS, though.