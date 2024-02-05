The best air-conduction headphones to buy in 2024

The best air-conduction headphones can make you forget you’re wearing them. More comfortable to wear than in-ear alternatives, and offering stronger audio quality than bone-conduction models, these open-fit headphones are a bridge between two distinct styles and offer a happy medium for those who aren’t sold on either extreme.

With some of the biggest brands throwing their hats into the air-conduction ring, it can be difficult to know which model is best for your needs. That’s where we come in. We’ve vigorously tested all of the models on this list and highlighted the circumstances in which each of them shines the brightest.

If you’re unsure of what you’re looking for in a pair of air-conduction headphones – or, indeed, what they are – you can check out our buying guide below, where we go over the basics. Otherwise, read on to see our picks for the best air-conduction headphones to buy today.