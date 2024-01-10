Best wired headphones 2024: Over-ear, on-ear and in-ear options for every budget

If you prefer over-ear or on-ear headphones, a further question emerges: should you buy a closed-back or open-back option? While open-back designs let more sound in and leak more sound out, they tend to deliver more expansive, natural audio. On the flip side, closed-back variants provide a sealed environment, perfect for commuters seeking sound isolation.

What connectivity options do wired headphones offer?

Most wired headphones use a 3.5mm cable, though you’ll find some options that can also be hooked up using a USB-C connection. It’s important to ensure that the headphones you buy are compatible with the devices you use more frequently, so make sure to double-check the connection method before making a purchase. Should you intend to use your headphones with desktop systems or hi-fi setups, keep an eye out for bundled accessories like longer cables or 6.3mm adapters.

Many wireless Bluetooth headphones will have a socket for wired listening, too: you can listen to lossless audio through a stable connection when required. This is arguably the best of both worlds, but it’s worth noting that some wireless headphones sound very different when using a wired connection, or when the device isn’t using power from its internal battery.

How we test wired headphones

For all the headphones that come through the Expert Reviews offices, we keep the testing process as consistent as possible. However, wired headphones have their own specific testing conditions.

Across the board we begin with judgements of build quality and durability. Once we put them on, we move on to assessments of comfort by wearing them for extended periods of time.

Sound quality is one of the most important factors to evaluate and we spend the majority of our time listening to different audio content from various sources, including music from streaming services like Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music as well as locally stored high-resolution audio files. The benefit of wired headphones is that you can take advantage of higher quality audio sources than wireless ones, meaning that latter point is particularly important.

Should headphones support any particular features, or be used for specific purposes, then we’ll make sure to try them out as well – though wired headphones tend to have a lot less than wireless ones, if they have any at all. Many wired headphones do have microphones however, and we’ll make cellular/Wi-Fi phone calls, use them for virtual meetings and make our own voice recordings to see how they fare.

All the headphones listed below have been thoroughly tested by us and any additions that make it to this page will get the same treatment outlined above.

