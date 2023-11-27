Black Friday deals: Grab a Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones BARGAIN this Cyber Monday

The WH-1000XM5 headphones also have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, up to 30 hours of battery life with noise cancellation on (40 hours with it off), and various convenience features like Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-Chat. The design is simple yet elegant, with a stepless headband slider and swivelling sections that blend seamlessly into the earcups for a minimalist appearance. The earcups are lined with soft-fit leather and memory foam, providing exceptional comfort and effective passive noise reduction​​.

The WH-1000XM5 excel with their broad soundstage, impressive detail extraction and clear vocals. The headphones support Sony LDAC for Hi-Res audio streaming and feature Sony’s 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos when connected to compatible Sony Bravia XR TVs. Users can customise their listening experience with the graphic equaliser available in the Sony Headphones Connect app​​.