Black Friday deals: Grab a Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones BARGAIN this Cyber Monday
The five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have hit a rock-bottom price of £259 at EE for Cyber Monday
This Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals period, EE is offering an incredible discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, priced at just £259. This makes them even more affordable than the £279 seen in other sales. Our Sony WH-1000XM5 review awarded them five stars and a Best Buy award, where we celebrated them for their minor, yet significant, improvements over its predecessors.
Key improvements in the WH-1000XM5 include structural changes for a “noiseless” design, the introduction of 30mm carbon-fibre composite drivers for enhanced clarity and noise cancellation and an increase in microphone count from five to eight. These enhancements, combined with the Sony Integrated Processor V1 and Sony HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, mark a significant step forward in noise cancellation technology.
The WH-1000XM5 headphones also have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, up to 30 hours of battery life with noise cancellation on (40 hours with it off), and various convenience features like Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-Chat. The design is simple yet elegant, with a stepless headband slider and swivelling sections that blend seamlessly into the earcups for a minimalist appearance. The earcups are lined with soft-fit leather and memory foam, providing exceptional comfort and effective passive noise reduction.
The WH-1000XM5 excel with their broad soundstage, impressive detail extraction and clear vocals. The headphones support Sony LDAC for Hi-Res audio streaming and feature Sony’s 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos when connected to compatible Sony Bravia XR TVs. Users can customise their listening experience with the graphic equaliser available in the Sony Headphones Connect app.
This Cyber Monday and Black Friday deal from EE on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones make them a desirable choice. We’ve seen other deals on these headphones this Black Friday, however this new EE deal is the lowest of them all.