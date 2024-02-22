Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review: Flashy, expensive and surprisingly effective

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review: Price and competition

Bose first dipped its toe in the open-ear pond with the now-discontinued Bose Sport Open Earbuds in 2021. Since then, we’ve seen a large number of big-name players enter the arena with varying levels of success.

Sony launched the LinkBuds in early 2022, using ring-shaped drivers to leave your ear canals free to take in ambient sound. Audio quality was solid and you can still buy them for £115, but I wouldn’t recommend doing so as they’re unusable in certain conditions due to the amount of sound they let in.

More recently, there’s been a rise in options like Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds, which have drivers outside your ears and are secured in place using earhooks. Our favourites include the supremely comfortable Shokz OpenFit (£179) and the bass-focussed JBL SoundGear Sense (£130); for a more extensive selection, check out our air-conduction headphones roundup.

The Ultra Open Earbuds’ most obvious competition comes from the Huawei FreeClip, which were released in December 2023. Like Bose’s offering, they’re easily mistaken for a piece of jewellery but are a lot more affordable at £180. They have a couple of features the Ultra Open Earbuds lack, most notably wireless charging and multipoint pairing, but they don’t have spatial audio, and the build and audio quality aren’t as impressive.