Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review: First-rate mid-range wireless earbuds

Cambridge Audio has been on a roll over the last few years and that’s just as well because a company needs to be either confident or foolhardy to want to try and take a meaningful share of the ever-expanding market for true wireless earbuds.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 are the company’s first earbuds to have active noise cancellation, and they have plenty more going for them too. Given the asking price, they’re very well specified (with Class AB amplification a geek-tastic highlight), have good battery life, plenty of control options and best of all, lively and confident sound that doesn’t sneer at low-resolution content. They’re comfortable, properly built and finished and their IPX4 rating means they will withstand a sweaty workout and rain.

Their noise cancellation didn’t blow me away during testing and there’s a slightly lax attitude about how they deal with the top of the frequency range too. But when you put these grumbles against everything the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 do well, it’s obvious the company has created another properly competitive product.