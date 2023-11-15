Get an AWESOME discount on the Amazon Echo Buds earbuds before Black Friday

The 2nd Gen Echo Buds come with active noise cancellation, transparency mode and hands-free Alexa support. They are 20% smaller than their predecessors, featuring a vent to reduce in-ear pressure and come with multiple sizes of eartips and wingtips for a comfortable fit. Our Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review found that these buds offer about five hours of battery life with ANC active, which can be extended to around six-and-a-half hours in Power Save mode. The total battery life, including the charging case, is around 15 hours, or up to 19.5 hours in Power Save mode​​.

While the noise cancellation and audio quality are decent for the price, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) do have some drawbacks. The battery life is relatively short compared to similarly priced models, and the trebles sometimes lack clarity. The equaliser in the Alexa app is quite basic, which can limit audio customisation options​​.

For those invested in the Amazon ecosystem, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) offer seamless integration with Alexa, making them a valuable accessory. However, for users less concerned with smart functionality or preferring other voice assistants, there are more competitive options in the market.