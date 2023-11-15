Get an AWESOME discount on the Amazon Echo Buds earbuds before Black Friday
This is an outrageous deal on the Amazon Echo Buds, which are a massive £47 cheaper ahead of Black Friday
The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) have been hit with the pre-Black Friday deals treatment and are now available at a joint record-low price of £46 on Amazon, a significant reduction from their average price of £93. These earbuds, which received four stars out of five in our review, are known for their integration with Alexa, decent audio balance and customisable touch controls, making them a smart pick for those who rely heavily on Amazon’s voice assistant.
The 2nd Gen Echo Buds come with active noise cancellation, transparency mode and hands-free Alexa support. They are 20% smaller than their predecessors, featuring a vent to reduce in-ear pressure and come with multiple sizes of eartips and wingtips for a comfortable fit. Our Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review found that these buds offer about five hours of battery life with ANC active, which can be extended to around six-and-a-half hours in Power Save mode. The total battery life, including the charging case, is around 15 hours, or up to 19.5 hours in Power Save mode.
While the noise cancellation and audio quality are decent for the price, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) do have some drawbacks. The battery life is relatively short compared to similarly priced models, and the trebles sometimes lack clarity. The equaliser in the Alexa app is quite basic, which can limit audio customisation options.
For those invested in the Amazon ecosystem, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) offer seamless integration with Alexa, making them a valuable accessory. However, for users less concerned with smart functionality or preferring other voice assistants, there are more competitive options in the market.
Despite some limitations, the current pre-Black Friday deal price significantly enhances the Echo Buds’ appeal, making them an attractive option for people looking for budget-friendly true wireless earbuds with smart capabilities.