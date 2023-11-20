This Marshall Major IV headphones deal for Black Friday is MAGNIFICENT

For Black Friday, Amazon has an unmissable deal on the Marshall Major IV headphones – they’re now just £80, significantly reduced from the usual £118. The Marshall Major IV, renowned for its exceptional battery life and heritage design, received a four-star rating in our original review, indicating its high-quality performance and value.

View deal at Amazon

As discussed in our full Marshall Major IV review, these headphones continue Marshall’s legacy of crafting cans that reflect its guitar amp heritage. They offer a battery life of over 80 hours, surpassing many competitors and requiring charging only every few weeks. This extended battery life, coupled with quick charging capabilities and support for wireless charging, makes them exceptionally convenient for continuous use.

In terms of design, the Major IV headphones are lightweight, weighing just 165g, and are easily portable, folding into a neat, pocketable size. Aesthetically, they maintain Marshall’s signature style with textured black vinyl and white script logos. The collapsible clips attaching the earpads to the headband make them easy to carry. The headphones are equipped with a multidirectional knob for controlling various functions and support voice assistants for added convenience.