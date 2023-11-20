This Marshall Major IV headphones deal for Black Friday is MAGNIFICENT
The excellent Marshall Major IV headphones are down to just £80 at Amazon for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Amazon has an unmissable deal on the Marshall Major IV headphones – they’re now just £80, significantly reduced from the usual £118. The Marshall Major IV, renowned for its exceptional battery life and heritage design, received a four-star rating in our original review, indicating its high-quality performance and value.
As discussed in our full Marshall Major IV review, these headphones continue Marshall’s legacy of crafting cans that reflect its guitar amp heritage. They offer a battery life of over 80 hours, surpassing many competitors and requiring charging only every few weeks. This extended battery life, coupled with quick charging capabilities and support for wireless charging, makes them exceptionally convenient for continuous use.
In terms of design, the Major IV headphones are lightweight, weighing just 165g, and are easily portable, folding into a neat, pocketable size. Aesthetically, they maintain Marshall’s signature style with textured black vinyl and white script logos. The collapsible clips attaching the earpads to the headband make them easy to carry. The headphones are equipped with a multidirectional knob for controlling various functions and support voice assistants for added convenience.
Audio sharing is another standout feature of the Major IV, enabled by the included 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable. This allows for shared listening experiences, a thoughtful addition for those who enjoy communal music sessions. The Major IV headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers, delivering crisp treble and clear vocals, particularly suited to genres like punk, rock, indie, and metal.
However, it’s worth noting that the Major IV focuses more on mids and treble, which might be less appealing for bass enthusiasts. Additionally, while comfortable for short periods, they may require occasional adjustments during prolonged use, and they lack features like auto-pause and a carrying pouch.
In summary, the Marshall Major IV headphones at £80 on Amazon for Black Friday present an excellent deal for those seeking stylish, long-lasting, and high-performing on-ear headphones. Their combination of extended battery life, practical design, and quality audio output make them a worthwhile investment for a wide range of users.