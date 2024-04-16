Nothing Ear (2024) review: They’re flawed, but Nothing is really starting to mean something

Nothing might be slightly self-conscious in its commitment to exposing the innards of products and its avowed desire to disrupt the tech industry but it’s hard to argue with the effectiveness and value-for-money of most of its products to date.

The London-based brand has found success with affordable smartphones such as the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (2a) and has a wireless earbuds range that includes the Nothing Ear (2), which we gave five stars and a Best Buy badge last year.

The Nothing Ear are, rather counterintuitively, the follow-up to those earbuds and have plenty going for them. Good battery life, extensive active noise cancellation options, access to a very agreeable control app, a high comfort quotient and up-to-the-minute wireless connectivity are complemented by informative and confidently presented sound.

They have a dark side, however. Switch on the active noise cancellation circuitry and the lithe Dr Jekyll of the daytime sound becomes an altogether more threatening nighttime Mr Hyde. That limits their appeal quite considerably, which is a shame given how impressive their specification is for the money.