Nothing Ear (a) review: A bold new er(a)

The Ear (a) are also compatible with the Nothing X app, where you’ll find customisation options for the controls and equaliser, as well as a Bass Enhancer mode and noise cancellation settings. Alongside the transparency mode, there are three strengths of ANC – low, mid and high – as well as an adaptive mode that uses the three external mics to determine the ambient sound level and adjust ANC accordingly.

Nothing Ear (a) review: What did we like about them?

After a few stumbles out of the gate, Nothing found its stride with the Ear (2) and it’s clear that the lessons learned there have been applied liberally here. The 11mm dynamic drivers put out impressively powerful audio with solid verticality: the higher-frequency vocals and instrumentals in Starship’s Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now are given plenty of space to breathe, with crisp treble reproduction maintaining fidelity to the ceiling.

The rest of the mix isn’t left out in the cold, either. Nothing Really Matters by Madonna quickly builds to a thumping bassline and the weight is represented fairly well as standard, but flicking on the Bass Enhance feature made it even better. There are five levels to choose from, but I would recommend sticking with the default level three, as it ups the bass without sacrificing clarity in the lower-mids.