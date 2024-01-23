Philips announces its 2024 audio lineup with all-new solar-powered headphones

Philips has today announced its latest line of 2024 products at TP Vision’s Barcelona-based launch event with three new headphones and soundbars.

Most notable of the bunch are the A6219 on-ear GO, which use Powerfoyle solar-cell technology to recharge via both artificial light and sunlight for a reported 80 hours of playback. They are part of the first line of products following TP Vision’s partnership with Exeger – the Swedish company behind Powerfoyle – which was made public in November last year.

This follows on from popular releases by fellow Swedish firm Urbanista, who successfully integrated Powerfoyle’s solar tech into speakers and headphones such as the Urbanista Los Angeles for near infinite playback time in sunny conditions.