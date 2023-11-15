Snap up a STONKING saving on the Sony WF-C700N earbuds ahead of Black Friday
The five-star Sony WF-C700N earbuds are a lot cheaper, thanks to this pre-Black Friday deal from Amazon
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Sony WF-C700N earbuds at a joint record-low price of £75, down from an average of £93. These earbuds, crowned Value Headphones of the Year in Expert Reviews’ Technology Awards, are known for their effective active noise cancellation (ANC), impactful equaliser controls, and detailed sound. They’ve also been awarded five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award for their overall performance and value in our original review.
The WF-C700N earbuds are equipped with 5mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint pairing, along with the SBC and AAC codecs. Each earbud weighs 4.6g and features on-ear depressable controls. They are IPX4-rated for water resistance, ensuring durability and reliability. The battery life of the earbuds is about seven and a half hours with ANC on, and the charging case provides one additional charge. Without ANC, the usage extends to nearly ten hours.
One of the standout features of the WF-C700N is Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control, which adjusts noise cancellation and sound settings automatically based on the user’s environment and activities. This smart feature, alongside solid passive noise cancellation and a comfortable fit, enhances the overall user experience. The earbuds are also commended for their audio quality, offering a bouncy, well-balanced sound across various music genres.
However, there are some areas for improvement. The control customisation options are somewhat limited, and the total battery life of around 15 hours is below average, meaning more frequent charging may be necessary. Despite these minor drawbacks, the WF-C700N earbuds stand out in their price bracket for their blend of features, sound quality, and customisability, making them a strong contender among true wireless options under £100.
This pre-Black Friday deal on Amazon makes the Sony WF-C700N an even more attractive choice for those seeking high-quality, feature-rich earbuds at an affordable price.