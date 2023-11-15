Snap up a STONKING saving on the Sony WF-C700N earbuds ahead of Black Friday

One of the standout features of the WF-C700N is Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control, which adjusts noise cancellation and sound settings automatically based on the user’s environment and activities. This smart feature, alongside solid passive noise cancellation and a comfortable fit, enhances the overall user experience. The earbuds are also commended for their audio quality, offering a bouncy, well-balanced sound across various music genres​​.

However, there are some areas for improvement. The control customisation options are somewhat limited, and the total battery life of around 15 hours is below average, meaning more frequent charging may be necessary. Despite these minor drawbacks, the WF-C700N earbuds stand out in their price bracket for their blend of features, sound quality, and customisability, making them a strong contender among true wireless options under £100​​.