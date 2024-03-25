Snap up these four-star Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds for less in Amazon’s spring sale

In the market for new earbuds? Amazon’s spring sale has got you covered. While we already appreciated Anker’s offering of incredible active noise cancellation for under £100, you can now pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P3 for even less. With an average price of £79, the Amazon spring sale brings these brilliant ‘buds down to only £60.

But a sweet deal like this won’t be around for long so be sure to snap it up before the sale ends at 11.59pm tonight (Monday 25 March).

Did the Anker Soundcore Life P3 get a good review?