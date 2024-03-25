Snap up these four-star Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds for less in Amazon’s spring sale
Already excellent value for money, the award-winning Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds are even cheaper in Amazon’s spring sale
View deal at Amazon
In the market for new earbuds? Amazon’s spring sale has got you covered. While we already appreciated Anker’s offering of incredible active noise cancellation for under £100, you can now pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P3 for even less. With an average price of £79, the Amazon spring sale brings these brilliant ‘buds down to only £60.
But a sweet deal like this won’t be around for long so be sure to snap it up before the sale ends at 11.59pm tonight (Monday 25 March).
Did the Anker Soundcore Life P3 get a good review?
- In our full Anker Soundcore Life P3 review, we gave the earbuds four stars out of five.
- They also managed to bag an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Anker Soundcore Life P3?
- What stood out to us the most was the Life P3’s hybrid active noise cancellation. With three levels of ANC to choose between – Transport, Indoor and Outdoor – you can be sure your needs are covered.
- We also appreciated the excellent audio quality, especially for headphones under £100, with our reviewer Andy White dubbing them, “the most effective ANC true wireless earbuds I’ve tested under £100”.
- These earbuds also offer an impressive array of customisation options. For instance, there are options to “increase the bass to successfully add weight and depth to dancier, bass-heavy playlists”.
- You also have the option to “create up to three bespoke EQ presets with an eight-band graphic equaliser”.
Are there any disadvantages to this Anker Soundcore Life P3 deal?
- One of the only qualms was comfort as the fit could be quite fiddly. Our reviewer found them to sometimes loosen themselves in his ears which impacted the active noise cancellation.
- Another shortcoming was the Life P3’s touch controls, which sometimes struggled to register inputs correctly or at all.
How has the Anker Soundcore Life P3 price changed over time?
- The lowest we’ve ever seen the Anker Soundcore Life P3 go is £56 during a brief Black Friday sale last year.
- When we first reviewed them, they cost £80 and still typically sell around this price.
Where can I find more Anker Soundcore Life P3 deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
No one loves value for money quite like Expert Reviews. We spend our time sifting through deal after deal, hunting down the best possible bargains for our readers. You can find a full rundown of our methods in this dedicated article.