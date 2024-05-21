Sonos Ace: I’ve tried Sonos’ first headphones and they’re on the right track

I’m not a big fan of touch controls, so this makes a lot of sense to me, and I was quickly able to get to grips with the Ace’s simple button-based setup. I hesitate to deliver any kind of verdict with regards to sound quality or noise cancellation just yet, though; although I have listened to the headphones, it was only for a few minutes and not long enough to get a true feel for how good they are. First impressions were good, though, with nothing negative standing out.

The Sonos Ace appear to be packed with all the features a flagship pair of headphones need, too. There’s active noise cancelling with awareness modes, of course, but also wear sensing that pauses and resumes music when you take the headphones off and put them back on again, beamforming microphones for phone and video calls and Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio with head tracking.

Battery life is quoted at 30 hours with ANC enabled, while fast charging will get you three hours of extra listening from three minutes connected to the mains. The sound output, meanwhile, is handled by 40mm drivers and the headphones are equipped with eight microphones, four on each side. The headphones aren’t Hi-Res certified but support lossless audio via the AptX Lossless and Apple Lossless codecs.

What makes the Sonos Ace unique amongst their peers, however, is their integration with Sonos’ home theatre audio ecosystem. Pair them with a Sonos Arc sound bar and you’ll be able to switch seamlessly from one to the other for listening later at night.

The head-tracking feature makes the sound appear to come from the TV screen and, even more cleverly, Sonos is bringing a feature to the Sonos Ace later this year that enables the headphones to mimic the way your room sounds. Dubbed TrueCinema, this scans your room in a similar way to Sonos’ existing Trueplay technology so that, when you pop your headphones on to watch a film, it should sound exactly like listening to your soundbar setup. Not only that, but audio is sent over the link between the soundbar and headphones losslessly too, so for sofa listening sessions there’s no loss of quality.

The one potential disappointment with this technology is that it will only work with one pair of Sonos Ace headphones at a time. Even if you had the money to be able to afford a Sonos Arc and a pair of Ace headphones for each member of your household, only one person could listen via the soundbar at a time.

Sonos Ace hands-on: Early verdict

Regardless, the Sonos Ace look very much like they’re poised to take on Sony, Bose and Apple at their own game. They’re expensive at £449 a pair but they’re comfortable, look the part and more than hold their own when it comes to features.

We’ll have a full review for you next week when we’ve had the chance to listen to them for a bit longer and have given them a thorough workout. Stay tuned for our final verdict.