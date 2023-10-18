Technics EAH-AZ60M2 review: The capable but less-talented sibling

The Technics EAH-AZ60M2 sit alongside the Technics EAH-AZ80 in the Panasonic-owned brand’s true wireless earbuds lineup and share a number of the qualities with their more expensive stablemates.

They’re some of the best earbuds around where making and receiving calls is concerned, audio quality is impressive, and active noise cancellation isn’t bad either. Wear detection, wireless charging and three-way Bluetooth multipoint connectivity further augment their appeal, but they struggle somewhat to step out of their superb sibling’s shadow.