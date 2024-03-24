The five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which we gave a coveted Best Buy award, have received a solid discount in the Amazon spring sale
Get the most out of your music with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, but get it for less in the Amazon spring sale
The latest model in Sony’s noise cancelling headphone series, the WH-1000XM5, have been treated to a £27 price drop in the Amazon spring sale. Averaging £306 on Amazon, the Sony WH-1000XM5 now sport a £279 price tag.
Offering a broad soundstage, a tight low end and impressive vocal clarity, this Sony WH-1000XM5 deal is a good’un. However, Amazon’s spring sale is now nearing its end – you’ll have to be quick because this deal won’t be here past 11.59pm on Monday 25 March.
Did the Sony WH-1000XM5 get a good review?
- In our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we gave these headphones a full five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.
What’s so good about the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones?
- The 30mm drivers meant our tester could hear each note and instrument featured in Sex Pistol’s song “Submission”. The layer separation produced is second-to-none and the low-end proved tight and precise.
- The XM5 incorporates Auto NC Optimizer technology, which means these headphones can adjust noise-cancellation to suit your environment and wearing conditions. The adjustments weren’t noticed by our tester, but he was extremely impressed by the resulting sound attenuation.
- Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control technology didn’t disappoint. Our tester reported the headphones didn’t miss a single command or action.
- The Sony WH-1000XM5’s ambient mode is “exceptional”, according to our reviewer.
Are there any disadvantages to this Sony WH-1000XM5 deal?
- Unlike the WH-1000XM4, the XM5’s earcups can’t be folded inwards. You’ll have to wear them around your neck or stick them in their carry case when not in use, stuffing them in your coat pocket won’t be an option.
- The XM5 haven’t been made with British weather or gym-goers in mind. There’s no water resistance so you can forget about wearing them in the rain, or for particularly sweaty activities.
How has the Sony WH-1000XM5’s price changed over time?
- Their lowest-ever price happened at the beginning of the year, when their price on Amazon hit £239. However, in the spring sale, you can still get them for under £300 at £279, which shouldn’t be sniffed at.
- When we first reviewed the WH-1000XM5, the price was a whole £100 higher than the current deal price.
