The five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which we gave a coveted Best Buy award, have received a solid discount in the Amazon spring sale

The latest model in Sony’s noise cancelling headphone series, the WH-1000XM5, have been treated to a £27 price drop in the Amazon spring sale. Averaging £306 on Amazon, the Sony WH-1000XM5 now sport a £279 price tag.

Offering a broad soundstage, a tight low end and impressive vocal clarity, this Sony WH-1000XM5 deal is a good’un. However, Amazon’s spring sale is now nearing its end – you’ll have to be quick because this deal won’t be here past 11.59pm on Monday 25 March.

Did the Sony WH-1000XM5 get a good review?