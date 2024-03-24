The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have dropped to a record-low price in the Amazon spring sale
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless won our coveted Best Buy award, and now you can get them for less in Amazon’s spring sale
Here’s a deal you’ll like the sound of: you can now get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones for just £220 in Amazon’s spring sale. That’s a brilliant saving of £58 off its average listing of £278.
In the words of Dinah Washington, what a difference a day makes. So don’t hang around, as this fantastic offer ends 11.59pm on Monday 25 March.
Did the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless get a good review?
- In our comprehensive Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review, we gave the standout headphones a maximum of five stars out of five.
- They impressed us so much that we also bestowed upon them our prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give a product.
What’s so good about the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones?
- With a pair of 42mm dynamic drivers housed inside, they deliver assertive, insightful sound.
- Extensive spec and control options, including a three-band EQ.
- Outstanding 60-hour battery life in our tests.
Are there any disadvantages to this Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless deal?
- The design leaves a lot to be desired.
- Touch controls are almost too responsive.
How has the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless’s price changed over time?
- The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is now at its lowest-ever price of £220.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £300.
