These Sony WF-C500 earbuds are CRAZY CHEAP for Black Friday
The Sony WF-C500 earbuds were already a great deal, but they’re now unmissable
The Sony WF-C500 earbuds, now just £43.69 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, down from an average price of £55, are an excellent choice for those seeking high-quality audio at an affordable price. Awarded four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, these earbuds are the cheapest in Sony’s lineup yet deliver rich, well-balanced and customisable audio.
Pros of the Sony WF-C500 include rich sound, highly effective custom EQ and support for 360 Reality Audio, offering an immersive listening experience. They are Sony’s entry-level true wireless earbuds, housing 5.8mm drivers with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20KHz, and operating wirelessly over Bluetooth 5. The earbuds come in several matte-finished colourways, each weighing 5.4g, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. Their charging case, though slightly larger than average, is pocketable and lightweight, holding up to ten hours of battery life.
However, the WF-C500 earbuds have some limitations, such as the absence of noise cancellation and control customisation. Users might experience discomfort with the depressible controls, especially during long usage or when performing specific commands. Additionally, a low level of white noise is noticeable during audio playback, which could be bothersome to those with sensitive hearing.
Despite these drawbacks, the Sony WF-C500 stands out for its sound quality. They offer a detailed soundstage, effectively reproducing a wide range of musical genres with clarity and precision. The default sound profile is well-tuned, and the Sony Headphones Connect app provides extensive EQ customisation options, including a “Clear Bass” slider for enhanced bass response. The WF-C500 are particularly noted for their detail-rich sound, setting them apart from many budget earbuds that typically favour booming bass over sonic detail.
In short, the Sony WF-C500 earbuds, especially at this record-low pre-Black Friday price, offer a compelling blend of sound quality, customisation, and comfort, making them a strong contender in the budget wireless earbuds market.