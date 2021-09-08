Best posture corrector 2023: Straighten up your stance and live a healthier, happier life with the perfect posture corrector

For those who make a living while hunched over a desk or a steering wheel, finding the best posture corrector can have a huge impact on your day-to-day wellbeing as well as your long-term health. Bad posture and back pain are, sadly, constant struggles for many of us in the modern age. And it’s not just desk jockeys and lorry drivers that are affected, either: anyone can suffer from poor posture, and the repercussions are often serious.

In addition to back pain, symptoms can include soreness and/or numbness in the upper arms, poor circulation, problems with digestion, fatigue and even feelings of low self-esteem; and all that from not sitting or standing correctly.

But as you’ll find out, we don’t have to resign ourselves to the same fate as a certain fictional Parisian bellringer. With a small amount of discipline and the aid of a well-designed posture corrector, you’ll soon be sitting up straight and smiling again. To save you time, we’ve sorted through dozens of posture correctors to bring you this roundup of the very best, with options to suit any budget.

NOTE: Expert Reviews is not a medical authority. If you are approaching the idea of using a posture corrector due to pain, we recommend that you consult your GP first.

READ NEXT: The best back massagers to buy