Best posture corrector 2023: Straighten up your stance and live a healthier, happier life with the perfect posture corrector

For those who make a living while hunched over a desk or a steering wheel, finding the best posture corrector can have a huge impact on your day-to-day wellbeing as well as your long-term health. Bad posture and back pain are, sadly, constant struggles for many of us in the modern age. And it’s not just desk jockeys and lorry drivers that are affected, either: anyone can suffer from poor posture, and the repercussions are often serious.
In addition to back pain, symptoms can include soreness and/or numbness in the upper arms, poor circulation, problems with digestion, fatigue and even feelings of low self-esteem; and all that from not sitting or standing correctly.
But as you’ll find out, we don’t have to resign ourselves to the same fate as a certain fictional Parisian bellringer. With a small amount of discipline and the aid of a well-designed posture corrector, you’ll soon be sitting up straight and smiling again. To save you time, we’ve sorted through dozens of posture correctors to bring you this roundup of the very best, with options to suit any budget.
NOTE: Expert Reviews is not a medical authority. If you are approaching the idea of using a posture corrector due to pain, we recommend that you consult your GP first.
How to choose the best posture corrector for you
How do posture correctors work?
Posture correctors are wearable devices designed to help support and align your spine and keep your shoulders from slouching forward. The aim here is to train your body – through muscle memory – to always assume good posture. You can buy posture correctors of varying sizes and levels of support from pharmacies and health shops everywhere, while the options online are almost endless. Doctors also recommend the use of correctors for mild misalignments where neck and back pain, and/or headaches have become an issue.
Should I wear a posture corrector all day?
One pitfall associated with the prolonged wearing of a posture corrector is that the body can become reliant on it for support. Therefore, they should be used in moderation. Many manufacturers recommend wearing your corrector for 20-30 minutes per day initially, building gradually up to one or two hours – or as per the individual manufacturer’s instructions.
Are all posture correctors the same?
While the basic function is often the same, correctors come in different styles and sizes. Some focus solely on the upper body, while others tackle the whole torso by adding in additional lumbar support. There are also electronic posture correctors that don’t offer any support at all but are instead placed on the back to monitor your posture and provide feedback throughout the day.
Will it be obvious I’m wearing a posture corrector?
Posture correctors tend to be quite discreet when worn under loose clothes but, obviously, the larger, more complex correctors can leave an outline over the shoulders. Generally, unless you have a particularly bulky model or choose to wear it over your clothes, nobody is going to notice.
What if I’ve left it too late to improve my posture?
The good news is that you haven’t. The human body is a remarkably adaptive, resilient machine, and even people in their 80s or even 90s can gain more mobility by improving their posture. No matter what your age, your body is always ripe for some postural development.
The best posture correctors to buy in 2023
1. Gearari Posture Corrector: Best budget posture corrector
Price when reviewed: £16 | Check price at Amazon
This one-size-fits-all posture corrector from Gearari helps you to gradually stop slouching by training your muscles overtime. It’s a little like wearing a weightless backpack: slide your arms through the padded shoulder straps then adjust the buckles until you reach the required tension.
It’s recommended to start off wearing the Corrector for just 10-15 minutes per day, then slowly increase the time worn by increments of either five or 10 minutes, before finally reaching one or two hours per day. This will help prevent strains or aches, and also avoid uncomfortable rubbing or chafing under the arms ( although note that the material will soften over time and with use).
The length of time it takes to correct posture will vary from person to person, but over time you should notice that it naturally improves and you no longer need to rely on the corrector to stand tall and proud.
Key specs – Chest size: 34-48 inches; Dimensions: 21.7 x 16.4 x 3.3cm; Weight: 118g; Male/female: Unisex
2. Posture Hero: Best medically endorsed posture corrector
Price when reviewed: £36 | Check price at Amazon
Anyone can go around claiming to make “The World’s Best Posture Support”, as it would be a pretty difficult thing to prove or, indeed, disprove. But when your posture corrector has been developed following two years of research, involving 14 prototypes, and in conjunction with a renowned neurosurgeon at Harley Street’s The London Spine Clinic, the claim sounds a lot more credible.
Available in three sizes for a perfect fit (13in, 13-17in, 17in plus), the Posture Hero’s unique three-core flexible backplate provides firm, equal pressure distribution across the back to keep your muscles in check. Although it’s reasonably tight-fitting, it’s constructed from breathable, hypoallergenic and antimicrobial materials that make it comfortable to wear.
Key specs – Chest size: 3 x size options; Dimensions: Varies; Weight: 154g; Male/female: Unisex
3. FlexGuard Support Posture Corrector: Best posture corrector with lumbar support
Price when reviewed: £9.59 | Check price at Amazon
For those seeking full back and shoulder posture correction with additional lumbar support, look no further than the FlexGuard Support. With cushioned straps for comfort and an adjustable velcro belt to provide both lower and upper back support, the FlexGuard aligns the spine and pulls the shoulders back into the posture that nature intended, helping to retrain your muscles over time. And while the wide shoulder straps won’t be for everyone, when fitted properly the support from the FlexGuard should feel strong yet not too restrictive either.
Available in four sizes, applicable to personal weight, and designed to fit both men and women, there is a FlexGuard support suitable for absolutely anyone. As a nice bonus, the FlexGuard comes complete with an instructional posture booklet that advises on exercises you can do to really get the most out of the corrector. Given time and dedicated training, you’ll be ideally postured to avoid back problems in later life.
Key specs – Chest size: 4 x size options; Dimensions: Varies; Weight: 222g; Male/female: Unisex
4. Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer: Best electronic posture corrector
Price when reviewed: £124 | Check price at Amazon
For those not keen on the idea of being restricted by a brace, there’s an exciting alternative posture corrector on the market – albeit coming at a much higher price. The Upright Go 2 is a smart tracking sensor that you position at the top of your spine using the provided medical-grade silicone adhesive pads. Once in place, this cunning lightweight device monitors your body position throughout the day, vibrating to alert you whenever your posture has slipped so that you can self-correct.
All of your stats are automatically synced to a free Android or iOS app, so you can track your posture performance over days and weeks to mark how you have naturally improved. Offering up to 30 hours of use per charge, the Upright Go 2 comes complete with a carry case, USB charging cable, 10 reusable silicone adhesive patches and even a guitar plectrum-esque “Adhesive Removal Tool”. Fork out for the Go 2 Pro bundle (£115) and you’ll get 30 adhesive pads plus a magnetic necklace that comes in amazingly handy when the adhesives aren’t an option.
Key cpecs – Chest size: n/a; Dimensions: 4.8 x 2.89 x 0.86cm (HxWxD); Weight: 0.9g; Male/female: Unisex
5. ActivePosture Corrector T-shirt: Best posture corrector t-shirt
Price when reviewed: £71 | Check price at Amazon
If you’d prefer not to wear a cumbersome brace under your clothes, then why not wear an item of clothing that’s designed to improve your posture? That’s the aim of ActivePosture’s Corrector T-shirt, which helps to relieve pain and tension by encouraging different back muscles to activate and engage. So, how does it work? Well, the precise fit of the shirt is based on the directional use of Kinesio tape (or K-tape): when in the correct position, you’ll feel a pull across the shoulders as they’re stretched by the shirt’s material, allowing for a supportive straightening of your posture.
The Corrector T-shirt is made from a breathable fabric, so can easily be worn beneath an outfit and it arrives in two colourways – black and white. Note that it’s also available with a full zipper at the front, which may prove helpful to those with mobility issues.
Key Specs – Chest size: 6 x size options; Dimensions: Varies; Male/Female: Female