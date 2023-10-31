Beauty Advent calendar sale 2023: Top deals and savings to get NOW

Luxury beauty Advent calendars don’t come cheap – we’re not talking about £1 chocolate calendars here, but boxes stuffed with high-end goodies. That’s why many people, ourselves included, wait to buy their calendars in a beauty Advent calendar sale.

These sales often arrive just before Christmas and can save you heaps of cash on high-end calendars that are stocked full of beauty favourites, including makeup, skincare and hair care products. Here, we’ve rounded up the very best deals and savings you can get right now.

Of course, most beauty Advent calendars have only just been released, which means sales and deals are few and far between. That being said, a few bonuses are available including exclusive subscriber discounts and points-based incentives to sweeten the deal. Keep an eye on this page to find out when the best deals drop.

This page contains the best deals available, not necessarily our favourite Advent calendars. If you want to buy one of the best calendars on the market, check out our roundup of the best beauty Advent calendars you can buy.