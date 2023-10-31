Expert Reviews

Beauty Advent calendar sale 2023: Top deals and savings to get NOW

Beauty advent calendar sale - A selection of beauty advent calendars, unboxed

Hoping to bag a bargain in a beauty Advent calendar sale? These are the top deals at the moment

Luxury beauty Advent calendars don’t come cheap – we’re not talking about £1 chocolate calendars here, but boxes stuffed with high-end goodies. That’s why many people, ourselves included, wait to buy their calendars in a beauty Advent calendar sale.

These sales often arrive just before Christmas and can save you heaps of cash on high-end calendars that are stocked full of beauty favourites, including makeup, skincare and hair care products. Here, we’ve rounded up the very best deals and savings you can get right now.

Of course, most beauty Advent calendars have only just been released, which means sales and deals are few and far between. That being said, a few bonuses are available including exclusive subscriber discounts and points-based incentives to sweeten the deal. Keep an eye on this page to find out when the best deals drop.

This page contains the best deals available, not necessarily our favourite Advent calendars. If you want to buy one of the best calendars on the market, check out our roundup of the best beauty Advent calendars you can buy.

Beauty Advent calendar sale: At a glance

The best beauty Advent calendar sales and deals in 2023

best beauty advent calendar asos face and body

TOP DEAL: A FABULOUS discount on the ASOS calendar

Right now, if you’re quick, you can pick up the ASOS Face + Body advent calendar for just £72 down from a typical price of £90. That’s a generous £18 discount that is unusual to see this far in advance of Christmas so make sure you pick one up before it sells out.

ASOS Was £90 Now £72 View deal
best beauty advent calendar cult beauty

Get a FREE Skin Saviours goody bag with the Cult Beauty calendar

Skincare fanatics will be delighted to hear that they can bag £270 worth of cult-favourite products for free when they buy the Cult Beauty advent calendar. On top of receiving over £1000 worth of products in the calendar, this extra skincare bundle includes sought-after brands such as Kiehls, Glow Recipe and Sol de Janeiro. This deal is only available while stocks last, so you’ll need to act fast to get this bumper saving.

Cult Beauty Price: £225 Free goody bag worth £270 View deal
best beauty advent calendar-Glossybox calendar filled with skincare and makeup products unboxed on a white table with a dark green background

Glossybox Advent calendar is just £70 for subscribers

Anyone who is subscribed to Glossybox’s monthly beauty box can get a generous £10 discount on the brand’s Feel The Magic Advent calendar. This one’s filled with 28 products worth £473, so this calendar is fabulous value for money, even at full price. On top of this, you can use code REVOLUTION at checkout to receive a free palette worth £20 for a limited time only.

Glossybox Was £80 Now £70 for subscribers View deal
best beauty advent calendar lookfantastic

Save £15 on the Lookfantastic beauty Advent calendar

If you’re a subscriber to Lookfantastic’s monthly beauty box “The Box”, you can save a generous £15 on every Lookfantastic beauty Advent calendar you purchase. What a way to round up a year of beauty treats. If you’re not a subscriber, either subscribe now to receive a monthly box of beauty treats for as little as £13/mth, or you can still save money because with every purchase you’ll earn 495 Plus+ points, which is equivalent to almost £5 worth of credit to spend at Lookfantastic next time.

Lookfantastic Was £99 Now £84 for subscribers View deal

