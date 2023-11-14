The Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler crashes to its lowest price EVER for Black Friday

Our in-depth review of the One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler gave this fabulous product the full five marks and a ‘recommended’ award. Even at its full price of £75 it was good value, and it hasn’t had many price cuts before – its average price on Amazon is £67. So this early Black Friday price of £50 is a steal.

Our reviewer raved about the Multi Styler’s ability to deliver salon-style blow-dries and stylings at home with ease, leaving your with a bouncy, full, glossy finish. We also liked the multiple heat settings, coupled with protective ionic technology that leaves hair smooth and shiny without damage.

The Blow-Dry Multi Styler is the successor to the original Revlon One-Step styling brush (£40 on Amazon), which gained a devoted following for creating Instagram-worthy locks in lockdown. The One-Step regularly sold out as a result.

The main difference is that the One-Step Original is a fixed tool with one oval-shaped ceramic brush, while the Multi-Styler has interchangeable heads for more styling options. It also increases the number of heat/airflow settings to three, so you can dry and style your hair even faster.