The Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler crashes to its lowest price EVER for Black Friday
Revlon's One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler got five stars from us – now it gets a sweet price cut in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale
As Amazon gets itself ship-shape for Black Friday, it’s only fitting that one of the best early deals is on THE styling product of the moment: the Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler, down from £75 to just £50 – its lowest price ever on Amazon.
Our in-depth review of the One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler gave this fabulous product the full five marks and a ‘recommended’ award. Even at its full price of £75 it was good value, and it hasn’t had many price cuts before – its average price on Amazon is £67. So this early Black Friday price of £50 is a steal.
Our reviewer raved about the Multi Styler’s ability to deliver salon-style blow-dries and stylings at home with ease, leaving your with a bouncy, full, glossy finish. We also liked the multiple heat settings, coupled with protective ionic technology that leaves hair smooth and shiny without damage.The Blow-Dry Multi Styler is the successor to the original Revlon One-Step styling brush (£40 on Amazon), which gained a devoted following for creating Instagram-worthy locks in lockdown. The One-Step regularly sold out as a result.
The main difference is that the One-Step Original is a fixed tool with one oval-shaped ceramic brush, while the Multi-Styler has interchangeable heads for more styling options. It also increases the number of heat/airflow settings to three, so you can dry and style your hair even faster.
The Multi Styler doesn’t just deliver swish results fast, it also delivers results that last. Our reviewer styled a salon-smooth blowout into her mid-length hair in under 10 minutes, and the effect lasted all day. She ever said her hair still felt sleek and smooth the following day.
Make no mistake, if you want salon-style hair all year round for less than a single hair cut costs you these days, get on this deal now!
