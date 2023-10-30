Beauty Works Aeris Multi-styler review: Air-powered curling that doesn’t cost the world

Another bonus is that the Beauty Works Aeris Multi-styler has a wider and more clearly defined range of temperature controls than its competition. While the Dyson Airwrap has two undefined heat settings and a cool shot, the Aeris multi-styler comes with an impressive three heat settings, ranging from 60 to 120°C. The temperature and speed settings are displayed clearly on the screen and this array of functions gives you a great amount of control over your style.

Once my hair had dried slightly, I tested each curler, blow-dry brush and the paddle brush on separate occasions. Starting with the curlers, I found that the faster wind speeds on the Aeris made it easier for the curler to automatically wrap my hair around the barrel. Even when using slightly larger sections of hair, the Aeris could curl my hair with ease. After wrapping the hair around the curler using a high heat setting and the fastest wind speed, I used the Aeris Multi styler’s cool shot button to cool the hair. This step is integral to help set the curls in place and reduce the risk of them dropping. However, you need to press and hold the power button to switch off the curler between each curl and it can be difficult to hold down both buttons at the same time.

If you release the cool shot button to press the power button, hot air returns, defeating the object of using the cool shot. To solve this, you can either leave the curler running between each section or turn the temperature setting onto the cool setting rather than using the cool shot button. This isn’t a huge problem – just a tiny annoyance.

When testing the two blow-dry brush attachments, I found them both incredibly effective. The large oval brush comes with large plastic bristles as well as short, fine bristles to grip the hair and add tension for effective styling. I found it worked best for adding volume and movement to limp, flat hair. The thinner round brush can be used to create curlier blowouts. The only problem with this was that the placement of the buttons sometimes meant that I would accidentally press them and change the settings mid-way through styling. It would be better if the settings could be locked in place to avoid these accidental changes. Again, though, this is a minor problem that doesn’t materially change the styling results.