The best indoor and outdoor pizza ovens in 2021

Paying for a takeaway pizza is often a nice treat but if you want something a cut above your average Dominos or Pizza Hut, why not give authentic, homemade pizza a try in your very own dedicated outdoor oven? The best pizza ovens will have you whipping up freshly baked pizzas in a matter of minutes, and trust us when we say that dough cooked in this way really is a cut above the rest.

Can't I just cook pizza in a regular oven or in a cast-iron pan? Of course and you can achieve some great results too with the right techniques. However, unless you have a proper pizza oven, you'll never be able to duplicate that authentic wood-fired taste in exactly the same way.

As you’d expect, dedicated pizza ovens come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and with all sorts of price tags attached. They aren't always cheap, which is why you'll want to invest in wisely. To help you make a well-informed buying decision, we’ve put together a guide on how to pick the right outdoor oven for your needs and budget, followed by a list of the best pizza ovens available right now – both gas and wood-fired.

How to choose the best pizza oven for you

Consider what you really need

When you picture your fantasy pizza oven, you might be thinking of one of those huge, domed ovens that are made of brick and clay, and are usually to be found in pizzerias, restaurants and on the patios of certain TV chefs.

As magnificent as these ovens look, they’re designed for commercial use, and for a turnover of hundreds of pizzas a day – which is something you’re probably not planning to do. They’re also generally custom-built by specialist companies and are prohibitively expensive.

Gas or wood-fired?

Pizza ovens use either gas or wood as fuel, and each has its own pros and cons.

The overwhelming majority of pizza ovens are wood-fired because pizzas cook optimally in short, fierce blasts of heat. Cooking time usually takes between 30 seconds and five minutes, and the finished result is simply unachievable in a gas or domestic oven.

The main advantage to gas-powered pizza ovens is how low-maintenance they are by comparison: there’s no prep or waiting time, and no ashes to clean away afterwards. Instead, all you’ll need to do is attach a butane or propane canister. Also, the temperature of a gas pizza oven can be adjusted with the simple turn of a dial, although as explained, this isn’t essential.

What else can be cooked in a pizza oven?

Any sort of food that fares well in intense heat. Other bread-based dishes are a great choice, such as focaccia and flatbreads, but you can also experiment with dishes like steaks, salmon, traybakes, frittatas and baked eggs. Avoid poultry: unless it’s expertly cooked, it will most probably end up incinerated on the outside and raw on the inside.

Where should it go?

Somewhere in your garden, where it’s relatively sheltered from the breeze, as winds can send cool air into your oven and bring those cooking temperatures down. You’ll want a flat, even surface on which to rest your oven, whether that’s a heatproof tabletop, or the ground if it has its own legs or stand.

Bear in mind that wood-fired ovens will produce a fair bit of smoke as they’re getting up to temperature. This can be minimised by only using well-seasoned wood (i.e. wood that’s been drying for upwards of six months), but you should still take the same precautions as you would with a barbecue.

The best pizza ovens to buy from £65

1. Ooni Karu: Best all-rounder pizza oven

Arguably one of the biggest names in pizza ovens, Ooni is continually innovating, with the Karu being one of its best pizza ovens yet. Representing value for money compared to some of the company’s more expensive models, such as the Koda 12, the only real feature the Karu lacks is a built-in gas ignition switch.

This oven can reach a maximum temperature of 500 degrees in just 15 minutes and is able to cook a 12in pizza in just 60 seconds. You can fuel the Karu in a couple of different ways, including wood kindling and charcoal. It can be gas powered too, though this requires a £70 Gas Burner tool. It’s a pricey addition but this tool will grant you better temperature control than burning wood or charcoal can.

The Ooni Karu is one of the more portable pizza ovens on this list, too. The fibre-insulated ceramic body weighs only 12kg, the smoking chimney can be removed and each of the four legs can be folded away for easy carrying.

Key specs - Dimensions: 77 x 40 x 80cm; Weight: 12kg; Fuel Type: Wood, Charcoal and Gas; Portable: Yes; Max pizza size: 12in

2. La Hacienda 56294 BBQ Pizza Oven: Best portable pizza oven

If you’re looking for a pizza oven that’s smaller than average but doesn’t compromise on quality, this model from La Hacienda might just be the ideal fit. More of a nifty BBQ accessory than a standalone pizza oven, this clever contraption sits on the grill of an existing gas or charcoal BBQ, letting you add authentic Italian pizzas to your garden party with ease.

It takes just ten minutes to get to temperature (this varies depending on the temperature of your BBQ) and stays hot enough to cook a 12in inch pizza to crispy perfection in a matter of minutes. Once everyone is pizza-d out, the removable stone base makes it easy to clean and its small size and helpful handles on both sides make it a doddle to store away.

Its portability doesn't come at the cost of functionality either. Like other pizza ovens, its repertoire is not limited to pizzas. With a little bit of experimenting, you can cook everything from fish and meat, to bread and cookies.

Key specs – Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 15cm; Weight: 8kg; Fuel Type: Barbecue grill; Portable: Yes; Max pizza size: 12in

3. Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Flip: Best indoor pizza oven

Taking only 60 seconds to preheat, the Ninja Foodi Flip is able to cook a 13in pizza in only a few minutes. It’s more than just a pizza oven, though: it can also air fry, roast, dehydrate and bake, making it a versatile cooker well worth the space on your table.

Outside, there are eight different programmable settings for quick and accurate cooking. Inside, you’ll find six infrared heating elements that ensure pizza, and other foods, are heated safely and efficiently. The unit comes bundled with a wire rack, baking tray and fry basket and can also be stored vertically when not in use, as it's on a hinge.

Key specs - Dimensions: 19 x 38 x 50cm (HWD); Weight: 8.5kg; Fuel Type: Electric; Portable: No; Max pizza size: 13in

4. Ooni Kodi16: Best for larger pizzas

For those looking to knock their pizza-making up a gear, this model from pizza oven pros Ooni is definitely worth the steep price tag. It’s incredibly easy to set up – just unfold the legs, connect the gas and use the built-in ignition switch. What’s more, it can reach up to 500°C in just twenty minutes.

It’s also surprisingly portable for such a luxury model. As it’s gas-powered, there’s no bulky chimney or ash to clear away after use. Perhaps its most important feature, though, is the incredible capacity. Despite not taking up much more space than smaller Ooni models, this oven can handle 16in pizzas with ease. And with the cordierite pizza stone helping you to produce a perfectly crisp base, you’ll be a pizza pro in no time.

Key specs – Dimensions: 63.4 x 58.9 x 35cm; Weight: 18.2kg; Fuel Type: Propane; Portable: Yes; Max pizza size: 16in

5. Delivita Wood-Fired Pizza Oven: Best luxury pizza oven

If you're passionate about pizza and have a serious amount of money to invest in Italian cuisine, then you’ll want to feast your eyes on the high-end Delivita Outdoor pizza oven.

Taking 25 minutes to reach its maximum temperature of 530 degrees, the Delivita can cook a 12in pizza in around 90 seconds. It features an authentic Romani inspired clay-lined design, alongside a stainless steel and protective fibreglass coated frame. It’s also fully heatproof, crack-proof and waterproof. If it wasn’t clear, this is a professional-standard outdoor pizza oven.

All of Delivita’s pizza ovens are hand-built to order over a five-day period and come in five different colours, with the ability to request custom paint jobs if you’re looking for something extra-special. Included with this oven is a wood starter pack, oven brush, dough scraper, pizza peel, cutter and an all-weather cover.

Simply put, though it may be the priciest oven on this list, the end product speaks for itself.

Key specs - Dimensions: 65 x 59 x 35cm; Weight: 30kg; Fuel Type: Wood; Portable: Yes; Max pizza size: 12in

