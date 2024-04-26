BlueAir Blue Max 3250i review: An effective air purifier that’s easy on the eye

The air purifier is designed to do so quietly using BlueAir’s HEPASilent tech, with noise levels between 18dB and 46dB. It has three fan speed settings plus an automatic setting that uses a particle sensor to detect the current concentration of PM2.5 pollutants and set the fan speed accordingly.

On top of this, it has a Night mode, which runs the fan at its lowest speed with all indicators off. There’s no digital display, but an indicator at the front glows from blue to red to display the air quality, while built-in Wi-Fi gives you basic smart features through an accompanying smartphone app.

The unit itself stands 48cm tall and 27cm in diameter where it is widest at the base. It weighs 3.39kg, meaning it’s relatively manageable if you need to carry it, though there’s no handle to save you from bending down.

READ NEXT: Best air coolers