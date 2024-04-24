Lynsey Queen Of Clean’s top ironing tips: Blitz through that pile with these hints and hacks

Lynsey Queen of Clean’s top ironing tips

We spoke to Lynsey, who offered these exclusive tips based on her battles with her own pile of ironing. From the correct set up to corners you can cut without anyone noticing, these hints and hacks promise to help seasoned and rookie ironers alike.

1. Set up your ironing station properly

“Before you start ironing, ensure that your ironing board is set up correctly”, says Lynsey. “If you’re standing, ensure it’s in line with your belly button for the perfect position. Make sure you have hangers to hand, the board is clear and clean, and you have a good film to watch for company.”

“It’s also important that you’re ironing in a well-lit room to ensure you can see what you’re doing, and that it has good ventilation”, she adds. That last tip is especially important: with all that hot steam in the air, you could quickly become flustered.

2. Sort your clothes before you start

According to Lynsey, having 10 lightbulbs on in your house for half an hour will cost less than running your steam iron for the same amount of time. So it’s wise to do everything to minimise that “appliance on time” by prepping your laundry for ironing before you start.

“When you take out that full laundry basket, sort it into colours, sort it into fabric types and start with the materials that require the hottest setting first”, says Lynsey. “Then you can just adjust your iron down in temperature as you go along.”

Lydsey also adds that you should turn any dark fabrics inside out to prevent shine, do up zips and pull out any pockets – all of which will speed up the process.

3. A steam generator or garment steamer is worth the investment

“The better the iron, the quicker you’ll get through that pile”, says Lynsey. “Steam generators are great – they produce a powerful steam that makes all the difference and offer a range of fabric settings”, she says.

Lynsey recommends that you consider spending at least £100 on an iron if you want it to do a half-decent job, and get through your ironing pile quickly. “Always pick an iron with a big water tank, since that will again speed things up as there’s no stopping to fill it up”, she says. “And always look for a ceramic soleplate, which will glide through fabrics.”

You could also invest in a garment steamer – Lynsey and the This Morning fashion team have previously recommended the K9 Express Clothes Steamer (£159) from Morplan. It’s a super-quick way to get through a smaller pile of garments and you won’t have to waste time getting the ironing board out. For a more affordable option, try Tower’s Ceraglide Portable/Travel Garment Steamer (£30) from Amazon.

Lynsey recommends a model with a proper boiler system that will produce a lot of steam. “They’re great for giving school uniforms a quick refresh in the morning”, says Lynsey, “and they’re much easier on shirts, too, since you don’t have to touch the fabric with direct heat.” Discover more in our steam irons versus garment steamers article.

4. Never iron a stain

“Keep your eyes peeled for stains. If you spot a stain, the worst thing you can do is iron over it; the heat from the iron will set the stain even further into the fabric”, warns Lynsey. “Give the item a cold soak with some white vinegar and then wash again with a full load.”

5. Iron on only one side

If you religiously iron both sides of everything from socks to tea towels to duvets, you could be wasting both time and costly energy. “Only ever iron one side of anything”, says Lynsey. “Obviously, this will cut your ironing time in half.”