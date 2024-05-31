Shark NeverChange5 review: Air purifying without the filter-changing fuss

The NeverChange5 includes a Clean Sense IQ air quality sensor, which can be used to adjust the fan speed automatically to match higher or lower levels of allergens and/or pollutants. You can check the current PM1, PM10 and PM2.5 levels on the circular LED screen at the front, or get a simplified air quality reading as a percentage. Meanwhile, a ring around the screen glows blue, amber or red to give you an at-a-glance indicator. Otherwise, you have five manual fan speeds, plus an option to dim the screen and indicators for use during sleeping hours, all accessible through simple touchscreen controls.

As a final feature, Shark has built its anti-odour tech into the NeverChange5, through a small, circular scent cartridge that plugs and twists into a compartment at the top of the unit and neutralises pet and cooking odours. You can adjust the scent level by twisting it left or right in its space.

Thanks to the protruding intakes and their screens, the NeverChange5 isn’t quite as small or unobtrusive as the Blueair Blue Pure 511 or Levoit Core 300S, but at 266 x 237 x 385mm (WDH), it’s hardly massive. It has a reasonably lengthy 1.83m cord and weighs only 3.32kg.

Shark NeverChange5 review: How well does it work?

The NeverChange5 is a very effective purifier. In general use, it worked brilliantly in its Auto mode, improving air quality and removing smells in rooms around the house, big or small. Give it cooking odours or a deodorant spray to work with, and you can hear it spin up the fan almost immediately, with the ring around the LED display turning red or amber to let you know that there’s an issue, then cycling through to green as the air quality improves and it’s time to ramp the fan down.